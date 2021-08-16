Watch Princess Diana's Full Awkward Anniversary Performance for Charles in a Deleted Scene from The Crown

Princess Diana hoped her performance of Phantom of the Opera's "All I Ask of You" would ease some of the strain in her marriage to Prince Charles, according to the fictionalized Netflix drama

Princess Diana had only request from Prince Charles: "Love me, that's all I ask of you."

At least that's the poignant takeaway The Crown drew from a real-life tribute the princess arranged for her husband to mark their seventh anniversary in 1988.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a never-before-seen clip from season 4 of the fictionalized Netflix series about the British royal family, we are treated to Emma Corrin's rendition of "All I Ask of You" from Phantom of the Opera. (We previously primarily heard Corrin's voice while watching Josh O'Connor's Charles uncomfortably taking in the surprise gift.)

The clip shows the fully staged performance Diana reportedly staged in a West End theater, though there is some historical uncertainty over whether she danced to the Andrew Lloyd Webber composition or sang it. Corrin's Diana watches herself wistfully, perhaps living out a dream — or perhaps just wishing her relationship had more of the romance (and less of the drama) of the stage.

As The Crown tells it, Diana was hoping the deeply personal gift would bring Charles closer to her amid a time of marital strain. In real life, the royals announced their divorce four years later in December 1992.

The song was a bit more of a success for Corrin as an actor.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Corrin was audition with Crown creator Peter Morgan, who asked them to sing the ballad. Corrin performed the stage classic on the spot and proved they had the vulnerability and the voice to channel Diana even in one of the princess's most well-meaning, but ill-conceived, moments.