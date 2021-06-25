"Knowing their personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them," says Andrew Morton

Princess Diana 'Saw Harry as the Wingman for William' and Would Be 'Very Upset' at Their Rift, Says Biographer

Princess Diana wanted nothing but for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to be best friends and sources of support for one another as they faced the pressures of royal life. And now that the two brothers are embroiled in a "fierce and bitter" argument, one of her close confidants says there's "no question" she would have been heartbroken by the rift.

"Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what ultimately would be a very solitary, somber job as future king," shared Andrew Morton on Friday's episode of the U.K. talk show Loose Women.

"She would have been very upset at the way these two have split apart," added Morton, who clandestinely worked with the princess on the 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story.

Morton believes Diana would have taken an active role in repairing the fractures in the brothers' relationship: "Knowing [the brothers'] personalities intimately, as a mother would do, she would be working out, perhaps with Prince Charles by her side, a way to reconcile them."

Prince Harry and Prince William

Indeed, Charles himself is deeply pained by the strain between William and Harry, with whom he's had a complicated dynamic over the years, including in the period surrounding Diana's sudden death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Charles, 72, is "shellshocked by it all," a friend told PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He is very hurt and upset."

But it seems that Diana, in a way, is providing another opportunity for the brothers to patch up their relationship.

It was confirmed on Friday that William, 39, and Harry, 36, will reunite for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in May to attend the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of their mother at Kensington Palace Gardens on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.