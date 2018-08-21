Princess Diana Bears a Striking Resemblance to Her Dad in Colorized Photo Released by Her Brother

Princess Diana was the spitting image of her father.

Royal fans were quick to notice the resemblance between the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry when her brother, Charles Spencer, shared a rare photo of their late father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, as a young man.

“Thanks so much @marinamaral2 for turning one of my favourite black and white pictures of my father into this beautiful colour image,” wrote Charles on Twitter, adding that he looked forward to meeting the digital colorist later this year at the Althorp Literary Festival, which takes place at the historic family home where Diana is buried.

Amaral responded that it was a “huge honor!”

Diana inherited her dad’s blonde hair and bright blue eyes, traits easily missed in the original black and white portrait.

He was: a gentle, kind, man without any pretentiousness. He was a loving father, and a man who enjoyed meeting people of every background. He treated everyone with great respect. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) August 17, 2018

Diana was the fourth of five children — but her brother, John, died in infancy. She had two older sisters, Sarah and Jane, and one younger brother, Charles, who is now the 9th Earl Spencer.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Princess Diana Ahead of Her 57th Birthday on July 1st In 1969, when she was 7 years old, John and Diana’s mother, Frances, divorced. Her brother, Charles, told PEOPLE that the split, which saw her mother leaving the family home, was hard on her. “[It] was tough on Diana,” he said. “She used to sit on the doorstep at Park House and wait for her to come back.”

Princess Diana in 1997 TIM GRAHAM/Getty

Diana’s father died of a heart attack in March 1992, five years before the royal was killed in a Paris car accident.