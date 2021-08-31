Princess Diana Remembered by Her Family and Fans 24 Years After Her Death

Princess Diana is being remembered by her family 24 years after her death.

Her brother Charles Spencer flew the family's flag at half-staff above the stately home of Althorp House in Northamptonshire. In a simple social media post, he showed the standard hanging peacefully above the home where he was raised alongside Diana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Diana died following a car crash in Paris in August 1997 when she was just 36 years old.

At Althorp, fans of Diana from around the world were also reminded that Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, had planted an oak to mark each year of his sister's life. The avenue of trees, which were planted in the years soon after her untimely death, is now thriving at the family estate.

Meanwhile, fans of the late princess have been paying tribute to one of the icons of the last century. They laid flowers and messages outside the gates of her London home, Kensington Palace, while some also took up the rare opportunity to see the recently unveiled statue that was commissioned by her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Diana Statue Prince William and Prince Harry | Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty