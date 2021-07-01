"1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," the photo outside her birthplace was captioned

Princess Diana's Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo Taken by Their Father on Her 60th Birthday

The Princess of Wales is being remembered on what would have been on 60th birthday. In addition to the unveiling of a statue in her honor at Kensington Palace attended by her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, her brother shared a rare childhood photo of Diana on social media.

The black-and-white shot shared by Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, on the Althorp House Twitter and Instagram pages shows Diana outside Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the place where she was born in 1961.

"1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," Charles wrote in the photo's caption.

Diana sported her hair in pigtails, along with a white sweater, coordinating skirt and knee socks.

Charles added that the shot was taken by their father, the 8th Earl Spencer.

Charles, 57, is known to share throwback images of his older sister. In November 2020, he posted a sweet photograph that showed him standing next to his much taller older sister as she embraced him with one arm.

charles spencer, princess diana Charles Spencer and Princess Diana | Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Princess Diana, who died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in August 1997, is buried on an island in the heart of a small lake at the Spencer family estate at Althorp.

Diana's younger brother recently said he visits the grave, sometimes with his family, frequently throughout the year. "Every landmark day, such as birthday, Mother's Day, I always take flowers," he told Good Morning Britain. "I do go a lot, and it's an oasis of calm, and it's a lovely place to go."

Charles, who attended the statue unveiling at Kensington Palace, said her 60th birthday would be an "emotional day."