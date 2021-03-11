"I think it's the strength that causes the confusion and the fear," Diana said in her famous Panorama interview

The Haunting Princess Diana Clip About Being a 'Threat' That Is Being Compared to Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's revealing sit down with Oprah Winfrey echoed his mother Princess Diana's explosive 1995 interview with the BBC's Panorama — and one quote from the late royal's broadcast is now being applied to her daughter-in-law.

Just hours after Meghan and Harry's interview aired, filmmaker Ava DuVernay shared a clip on Twitter from Princess Diana's interview in which she spoke about the royal family deciding she was a "nonstarter."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Because I do things differently, because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work, I understand that," Diana said. "But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

Princess Diana continued that the royal household viewed her as a "threat of some kind."

When asked why, she replied: "I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path, and I think it's the strength that causes the confusion and the fear."

"Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it?" she added. "Why do the public still support her? When I say public, you go and do an engagement and there's a great many people there."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

In Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, during which Meghan wore a bracelet that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Harry opened up about what Princess Diana would think about his exit from royal life.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," he said.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Harry added that without the money left to him by Princess Diana, they "would not have been able to do this."

"I think she saw it coming," he added. "I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Princess Diana | Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

The Duke of Sussex also compared his wife's plight with that of his mother's, who died in a 1997 car crash.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said.

Image zoom Princess Diana during her Panorama interview | Credit: Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Harry said the "tipping point" for him was when his and Meghan's calls for help due to her deteriorating mental health went unanswered.