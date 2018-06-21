See the Moment Princess Diana Introduced Prince William to the World 36 Years Ago Today

On June 21, 1982, a future king was born.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles welcomed Prince William at St. Mary’s Hospital in London 36 years ago today.

“He has the good fortune not to look like me,” Charles said at the time of his first-born son.

The now father of three was the first royal baby to be born in a hospital—a tradition he’s continued with his own kids with wife Kate Middleton.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Kate gave birth to all three of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and newest addition Prince Louis, at St. Mary’s. Each baby got a royal debut in similar fashion to their father’s—including not revealing their names right away.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s names weren’t revealed until two days after their births, while Prince Louis‘ took four days. Charles and Diana delayed sharing William’s name for several days as well.

Kate and William with George

Kate and William with Charlotte LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty

Kate and William with Louis

A notable difference between William’s debut versus his kids is the wait time between when Kate made an appearance on St. Mary’s steps as opposed to when Diana did.

Kate has become famously known for her quick post-birth exits. Following both the births of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, she was in and out of the hospital within 12 hours. (After Prince George was born, she spent one night in the hospital before heading home to Kensington Palace.)

Diana wasn’t as into the same-day dash. After William’s birth, she spent the night, and introduced him to the public with Charles one day later. She did the same with his brother, Prince Harry.

Diana and Charles with Harry Tom Wargacki/WireImage

The royal dad has paid tribute to his late mother in many ways—from naming his children after her (Charlotte’s middle name is Diana) to continuing her humanitarian work.

“William is keen to subtly keep [Diana’s] legend alive,” Ken Wharfe, Diana’s ex-bodyguard, previously told PEOPLE.

Since 2007, he has also served as president of the Royal Marsden Hospital Trust, a position his mother held from 1989 until her death. Just as she did in 1996, William observed a procedure during a November 2013 visit.

“We’ve got more photos up ‘round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff,” William said last year in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

“It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her so she cannot really provide that…level of detail. So, I do regularly (when) putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try to remind them that there were two grandmothers in their lives,” he continued. “It’s important that they know who she was and that she existed.”