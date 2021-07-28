Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding on July 29, 1981, was watched by a global audience of 750 million people

How Much Is a Slice of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Worth 40 Years Later?

Normally the idea of 40-year-old cake isn't particularly appealing, but this is no ordinary slice!

A 28-ounce portion of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake is going up for auction on August 11 and is expected fetch £500 (nearly $700).

Preserved in plastic wrap and stowed away in a decorative tin for 40 years, the slice measures 8 inches by 7 inches and is decorated with a royal coat of arms in blue, gold and red.

The portion going up for auction was a gift from the Queen Mother to Moyra Smith, then her employee Clarence House, and will be sold with an order of service for the wedding and a Royal Wedding Breakfast program, according to multiple reports.

In accordance with royal tradition, Charles and Diana served their guests fruitcake at the reception after their nuptials — and what a fruitcake it was! Their tiered centerpiece cake they served stood 5 feet tall and weighed 225 pounds.

Chris Albury, a royal memorabilia specialist at the Dominic Winter auction house, acknowledge he "wouldn't recommend eating" this "curious and unique" slice of history, and added, "but after 40 years it's clearly destined to last."

The Prince of Wales' wedding to Diana Spencer took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. The ceremony was attended by 3,500 guests, with an audience of 750 million people around the globe watching the future king, then 32, say "I do" to his 20-year-old bride.

The couple welcomed Prince William 11 months later and Prince Harry in September 1984. Their separation was announced in December 1992 by then-Prime Minister John Major, and their divorce was finalized in August 1996, one year before Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Charles and Diana's wedding cake is just one of many pieces of royal memorabilia and ephemera that have gone on display or auction in recent months.

Diana's wedding dress — complete with its iconic 25-foot train! — is on loan from William, 39, and Harry, 36, and serves as the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition, which opened in June at Kensington Palace.