The Story Behind Princess Diana's Philadelphia Eagles Jacket (It Involves an American Royal!)

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the 2023 Super Bowl, find out why Princess Diana had an Eagles jacket that she wore on school runs

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 01:55 PM
PRINCESS DIANA Princess Diana and sons at Alton Towers Theme Park, Alton, Staffordshire, Britain - Apr 1994
Princess Diana . Photo: David Hartley/Shutterstock

Princess Diana was a Philadelphia Eagles fan — or at least of the team's merchandise!

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl, photos of the late Princess of Wales sporting an Eagles jacket resurfaced online. Diana, who died in a 1997 Paris car crash, wore the varsity-style jacket on several occasions, including during school runs for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana received the jacket from late Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein, who she met at the funeral of Princess Grace of Monaco in 1982. Before marrying Prince Rainier in 1956, she was American actress and Oscar winner Grace Kelly, who was a native o Philadelphia.

"She thought football was like soccer," Edelstein told the Philadelphia Daily News after Princess Diana's death. "She asked, 'What are your colors?' I said, 'Green and silver.' She said, 'Those are my favorite colors.' "

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket to drop off her son Prince Harry at Wetherby School in London, January 1991. Prince William (left) is leaving with her, accompanied by a friend.
Princess Diana. Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty

After their meeting, Edelstein promised to send Diana some Eagles gear — and came through with a package that included hats, shorts, shirts and the jacket.

"We also sent her a beautiful Eagles jacket, made for her. It was Leonard Tose's idea. He never went second-class," Edelstein said of the team owner at the time. "She sent me a very nice note, how she'd been wearing them around."

Princess Diana Pictured Wearing A Philadelphia Eagles Jacket. Diana Princess Of Wales Pictured Wearing A Philadelphia Eagles Jacket.
Princess Diana. Michael Fresco/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

When a photo of Princess Diana wearing the jacket made the cover of a 1994 issue of PEOPLE, new team owner Jeffrey Lurie had the magazine cover enlarged so he could hang it in his office at Veterans Stadium.

However, Princess Diana likely wore the jacket as a style statement rather than to support the team.

"She wears these things because they create a look," her biographer Andrew Morton told Daily News writer Barbara Beck in 1991. "She knows very little about English sports, let alone American teams."

People 1994 Princess Diana Cover
People

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Philadelphia Eagles jacket wasn't the only American inspiration for Princess Diana's clothing. The royal was known for wearing sweatshirts featuring the names of well-known schools like Harvard University and Northwestern University — the very college her future daughter-in-law Meghan Markle attended from 1999 to 2003.

Related Articles
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night; Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Josh Sills
Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Jason & Travis Kelce
See Cute Throwback Photos of Travis and Jason Kelce That Show Their Football Roots
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Superbowl Party Supplies
Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Super Bowl Party — and It's All on Amazon
Randi Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Half-Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Dazzling Aquamarine Ring to Accept Humanitarian Award
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Clashes with Queen Elizabeth: Inside Their Complex Relationship