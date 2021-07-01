All of Princess Diana's PEOPLE Magazine Covers Through the Years

The late princess, who would have been 60 on July 1, has appeared on the cover of PEOPLE magazine more than anyone else in the world

By Kate Hogan
July 01, 2021 10:08 AM

1 of 58

June 22, 1981: Lady Diana

At 19 years old, Princess Diana's very first PEOPLE cover was a "sneak preview" of her wedding to Charles, an article that featured details on all six of her wedding gowns, the A-list guest list and the "royal pain" of planning in the spotlight. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 58

August 2, 1981: Good Show!

Following the couple's fairytale wedding, PEOPLE reporters uncovered all of the tiny details that went into making the big day a success. For example, to produce the silk for Diana's gown, the proprietor of Britain's only silk farm had volunteers scour the woods of two counties for the 20 bags of mulberry leaves needed to feed his hungry silkworms each day. Once the moth larvae had spun their cocoons, he and his wife reeled the silk skeins that made the cloth that was to be woven into Diana's wedding gown. 

3 of 58

November 23, 1981: The Pregnant Princess

A baby on the way! An issue of PEOPLE leading up to the birth of Prince William offered up details on "nannies, nappies, names" and other plans Charles and Diana had for the heir to the throne. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 58

July 5, 1982: Oh, Boy!

Diana's newborn son William didn' appear on the cover, but the beaming new mom (in a blue, polka dot dress Princess Kate channeled when introducing the world to Prince George in 2013) was a vision while leaving the hospital in London.

Advertisement

5 of 58

August 16, 1982: King of Hearts

Welcome, William! Diana's first son made his debut on PEOPLE, captured in "a touching moment for Diana and her little prince." 

6 of 58

January 31, 1983: Diana's Ordeal

Paparazzi hounded the prince and princess on what was supposed to be a private trip to the Swiss Alps, leaving the woman called "shy Di" visibly angry at photographers and members of the press who followed her.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 58

October 1, 1994: Di's Pride and Joy

A glowing Diana held newborn Prince Harry in photos featured on this 1994 cover, announcing that "little Prince Henry is checking into the royal nursery."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 58

January 14, 1985: Harry

When Princess Anne and her husband, Capt. Mark Phillips, opted out of Prince Harry's late 1984 Christening, sending their young children alone, rumors of a feud between the pair and Diana grew. Diana and Charles chose not to name Anne godmother to either of their sons, and PEOPLE reported the women's matching "iron wills" often put them at odds.

Advertisement

9 of 58

May 20, 1985: Talk About Power Trips!

A 1985 story compared the simultaneous European trips of Charles and Diana — who explored Italy by yacht with William and Harry — and President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan, who had a more regimented tour through Germany and Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 58

July 22, 1985: Malice in the Palace

"Behind this facade is a willful woman who has family servants on the run and who's dancing the night away — sometimes without Charles," read PEOPLE's barbed account, which claimed Diana was "boldly displaying a new assertiveness and self-confidence" to the royal family. Stepping out alone both for official engagements and social events, "she seems eager to enjoy her unspent youth," PEOPLE editors in 1985 postulated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 58

November 11, 1985: What's Diana Worth to Britain?

A fashion feature on the young princess explored how Diana and her staff of three shopped for her 200-plus engagements a year. "What she wears is her choice and her taste," one close companion told PEOPLE. In contrast to the queen, a royal re-wearer, Diana often chose new looks, putting a heavy preference on British designers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 58

October 13, 1986: Fergie & Di, The Merry Wives of Windsor

"Eleven weeks after she wed Prince Andrew and nine weeks after their honeymoon in the Azores, the newest member of the House of Windsor has become a wildly popular costar in the royal road show," PEOPLE's story on Sarah Ferguson read. Fergie and Diana's fast friendship also gave fans something to root for, adding "a certain piquancy to the drama" of the royal family, PEOPLE's then-editors posited. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 58

June 9, 1987: Save the Wales!

"Happily? Or just ever after?" PEOPLE asked as the couple marked six years of marriage. As a friend said of the pair's struggle to find common ground: ''He was a bachelor for a very long time before he got married. He got very set in his ways and has never made any real attempt to change.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 58

July 26, 1987: The Follies of Fergie & Di

The friendship between Fergie, then 27, and 26-year-old Diana was given a a misogynistic spin in much of the press throughout the 1980s. Dubbing the "naughty" royal wives "that international fun couple," PEOPLE's 1987 cover story said, "Di relishes Sarah's lighthearted company."

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 58

November 9, 1987: The Big Chill

Increasingly living apart, Charles and Diana reunited in the country for what was supposed to be a quiet weekend together, only for her to leave 21 hours after she arrived. As one insider told PEOPLE, "the bottom line is that with no completely convincing reason, the prince and princess are leading separate lives. It is clear that she is happier with her own set of friends in the south of England, while he is at his best living a rather Spartan life in the north. What is worse is that the time apart doesn't seem to bother them."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 58

Spring 1988: All About Diana, The Private World of a Princess

A special edition about the young princess included features about her beautiful homes and jewels, her accessible fashion choices and her parenting style. "Privileged princes William and Harry have nannies and footmen, but it's Di who rules the roost," read one line.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 58

April 25, 1988: Growing Up Royal

A photo with Harry focused on Diana's ability to keep her boys down to earth despite their pedigree. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 58

August 1, 1988: Seven-Year Hitch

A psychologist spoke to PEOPLE about the truth beind the "seven-year itch" some say married couples face, pointing to examples of what Charles and Diana were weathering. However, the couple were still presenting a united front at times. ''There continues to be a lot of caring and mutual respect between [them]," one family source shared. Five couples married the same week as Charles and Diana spoke about their own seven-year itch symptoms, too. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 58

October 31, 1988: Life Without Di

As Charles "fishes, paints, broods over the symbols in his dreams and dallies abroad, Diana gets a taste of single motherhood," read a cover foreshadowing the future of their relationship.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 58

July 16, 1990: The Woman Who Will Be Queen

A thoroughly modern royal at the time, Diana gained popularity in part for her devotion to keeping things real. "She drives the kids to school, does aerobics, reaches out to AIDS patients — and struggles to make a difficult marriage work," read PEOPLE's cover.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 58

February 11, 1991: Rich, Royal and ... Home Alone

By this time, the press was well aware that Diana and Charles, who was seeing Camilla Parker Bowles, were living separate lives. ''I believe that the marriage is stone dead,'' said a source. "I don't think there is animosity between them; it's worse than that. They just don't care anymore. It's just indifference.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 58

June 17, 1991: Wounded Prince

At school at Ludgrove in June 1991, Prince William was accidentally hit in the head with a golf putter and rushed into surgery with a fractured skull. The British press immediately called out Charles for leaving his son's bedside to attend to some official and private royal duties, as Diana continued to emerge as the more present parent, who "plans her professional schedule around the school calendar," PEOPLE wrote. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 58

July 22, 1991: A Decade Later, Where Has Their Love Gone?

On the couple's 10th anniversary, many were speculating on the future of Charles and Diana's marriage. "Is he fit to reign?" read PEOPLE's cover. "Will they finally divorce?" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 58

Fall 1990: The Decade of Diana

A special collector's edition offered a peek into the "merry lives (and marital woes) of the tempestuous House of Windsor," with insets of Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Duchess Sarah Ferguson.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 58

June 22, 1992: DIANA

''Behind the public smiles, Princess Diana is a lonely and unhappy young woman who endures a loveless marriage,'' wrote reporter Andrew Morton in his explosive biography Diana: Her True Story, which so shook the monarchy (and the country) that it was banned at Harrods. The reporter said he had cooperation from Diana's inner circle on the book. As he wrote, "[They] believed that for once the truth should be told about the difficult life Diana has led." After her death, Morton revealed that Diana herself had been his primary source via secretly recorded audio tapes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 58

June 29, 1992: Diana's Rival

A 1992 story on the increasing tension between Diana and Camilla told the story of Charles and Camilla's meeting years before Diana was even in the picture. Camilla, a friend told PEOPLE, "is able to relax Prince Charles. He feels cozy in her company."

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 58

April 13, 1992: Diana in Mourning

"A difficult month comes to a tragic end as the Princess of Wales copes with the sudden death of her father," read PEOPLE's cover. Diana was particularly close to her dad, Earl Spencer, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack that week at the age of 68.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 58

August 3, 1992: Battling Bulimia, Diana's Diet Ordeal

In 1992, three different books about the royals alleged Diana struggled with bulimia, though the palace never addressed the rumors. Diana later revealed her struggle with the eating disorder in her 1995 Panorama interview.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 58

September 14, 1992: Diana's Secrets

At the peak of the tabloid storm surrounding Diana, the August 1992 leak of a phone call between Diana and friend James Gilbey, published in The Sun, raised eyebrows as she described life with Prince Charles as "real torture," among other confessions. That same week, a man came forward to say he witnessed "indiscreet action" between the princess and her riding instructor, Maj. James Hewitt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 58

November 30, 1992: It's Over

The news of Charles and Diana's official separation was met with just two words on this cover.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 58

December 21, 1992: Diana Makes a Deal

With the separation official, "she gets what she wants," PEOPLE brazenly declared. "Palace digs, co-custody of the kids and a chance to be queen."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 58

April 12, 1993: Diana on Her Own

A post-separation cover touted "the perils — and pleasures — of life without Charles," as Diana found life without the full protection of the monarchy could be both freeing and unsettling.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 58

September 6, 1993: Battle for the Boys

With their parents living separately, William and Harry were treated to special vacations — like their famous trip to Walt Disney World in Florida in August of 1993 — but also subject to endless press scrutiny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 58

December 6, 1993: Diana's Lonely Battle

One year after Charles and Diana separated, the princess joked at a Nov. 4 event, "I thought I might postpone my nervous breakdown." But it wasn't funny: a friend told PEOPLE the mom of two was "'shattered and overstressed,'' spending much of her time alone. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 58

June 13, 1994: Diana's Daring New Life

By the summer of 1994, PEOPLE declared that Diana was "liberated" and raised an eyebrow at her then-radical pursuit of "holistic healing" and "aromatherapy." Meanwhile, the British press criticized her for having too much fun in her post-Charles life.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 58

September 5, 1994: Diana on the Edge

The British tabloid News of the World claimed that, over a period of 18 months, the princess had made as many as 300 anonymous calls to platonic confidant Oliver Hoare. Though Hoare was acting as a go-between for Charles and Diana during a rocky time, and listening when Diana had something to say, the tabloid alleged that she would frequently call his home without saying anything, staying on the line quietly as Hoare asked who was there. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 58

October 17, 1994: Diana's Secret Lover

When Life Guards officer James Hewitt, with whom Diana eventually admitted to having an affair, spoke for a book about his time with the princess, 75,000 copies sold in one day. Princess in Love revealed intimate details of the pair's relationship, and left Diana "bitterly hurt," a source told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 58

October 31, 1994: He Never Loved Her

In a June 1994 interview, Charles shocked the nation when he admitted to committing adultery. A November 1994 book by the journalist who conducted the interview, Jonathan Dimbleby, went even further, excerpting Charles' private diary entries about his wife, his parents and royal life. "Frequently I feel ... that I'm in a kind of cage, pacing up and down and longing to be free," he wrote in 1986, five years after his wedding to Diana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 58

November 6, 1995: Royal Roulette

In an example of the pervasive misogyny of the media coverage at the time, Diana's so-called "homewrecker image" was pitted against Camilla in a showdown described as "royal roulette."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 58

December 4, 1995: Diana's Revenge: Take That

Diana sat down for an interview with now-disgraced former BBC journalist Martin Bashir in late 1995, discussing everything from her mental health struggles to her husband's affair with Camilla, famously saying, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." An official BBC inquiry this year concluded Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure the interview, which had devastating consequences for Diana and hastened her divorce from Charles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 58

March 11, 1996: DI-VORCE! Her Future Begins

A photo of a confident Diana set the tone for the first issue after news of her divorce from Prince Charles broke on Feb. 28, 1996. They'd been separated for four years, and as one London reporter told PEOPLE, their situation "was beginning to divide not only politicians but the people of this country. The situation can only improve."

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 58

Spring 1996: The Diana Years

Another special issue focused on Diana's life in the spotlight, from "her dazzling debut to the divorce and beyond."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 58

June 17, 1996: Di Wows Chicago

"Putting aside her bitter divorce, a radiant princess lights up the Windy City," read the cover line following Diana's brief trip to the U.S. Fans lined the streets of Chicago to catch a glimpse of the royal as she visited Cook County Hospital — the inspiration for ER — and a fundraiser at the Field Museum of Natural History, where Michael Jordan's mother dropped off autographed Bulls gear for William and Harry. Diana's three-day visit was expected to raise $1.4 million, to be split among three charities: Northwestern University's Robert H. Lurie Cancer Center, Gilda's Club and London's Royal Marsden Hospital, of which Diana was president. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 58

March 17, 1997: Class vs. Cash

The spring 1997 cover again pitted two royal women against each other, this time lauding Diana for devoting herself to "good works" while blasting newly single mom Sarah Ferguson for earning her own money.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 58

August 25, 1997: A Guy for Di

Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed was quite new in the summer of 1997 and had royal watchers wondering if the charming playboy was serious about the former princess — or "playing the field," as PEOPLE asked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 58

September 15, 1997

PEOPLE's tribute to Diana immediately following her shocking death at age 36 on Aug. 31, 1997 is the first and only issue of the magazine to run without a cover line. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 58

September 22, 1997: Goodbye, Diana

The Sept. 22, 1997, PEOPLE focused on Diana's emotional funeral in London. Two billion people — the largest audience in television history — tuned in as the People's Princess was laid to rest following a service at Westminster Abbey. Friend Elton John memorably performed "Candle in the Wind" and her sons walked stoically behind her coffin, something Harry has since said was unbearably traumatic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 58

October 13, 1997: The Secret Diana Interviews

Weeks after Diana's death, British author Andrew Morton revealed that Diana had been the primary source behind his 1992 bestseller Diana: Her True Story. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 58

October 20, 1997: The Diana Interviews

A week later, the Morton tapes, which Diana had secretly recorded, and the updated book were featured in a sequel PEOPLE cover. "She had this crying need to speak out," Morton said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 58

February 2, 1998: Diana's Legacy of Love

Months after her death, Diana's legacy endured in the lives of those she'd helped with her extensive charity work through the years. Several of them spoke to PEOPLE about how the princess helped them. "No one," says Ken Rutherford, a cofounder of the Landmine Survivors' Network, who accompanied Diana to Bosnia, "could bring attention to an issue like she could."

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 58

August 31, 1998: Diana's World, One Year Later

One year after Diana's death, PEOPLE scrutinized the lives of those closest to the late princess, including Prince Charles, Charles Spencer, Camilla and Princes William and Harry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 58

August 23, 1999: The Diana We Never Knew

Author Sally Bedell Smith released a biography of the princess. "Diana was trapped in a terrible hall of mirrors," Smith told PEOPLE. "There was a huge disconnect between her public persona and her private life." She argued, through interviews with friends and doctors, that Diana had undiagnosed borderline personality disorder, symptoms of which "include impulsiveness, feelings of abandonment and an inability to sustain relationships."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 58

March 27, 2000: The Bodyguard's Story

Trevor Rees-Jones was the only survivor of the crash that killed Diana; in a book, he detailed the days leading up to the event and his five-week hospital stay afterward. Speaking to PEOPLE about the months following the crash, he said, "A couple of times I felt if I had died instead of [Diana and Dodi], it would have been much easier both for me personally and for everybody else."

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 58

June 25, 2001: The Sister He Knew

Diana's brother Charles Spencer spoke to PEOPLE four years after his sister's death, on what would have been her 40th birthday. "I imagine she would not have been looking forward to being 40," he said. "She was always conscious of her age and appearance. But I can't see her losing that happiness and strength she had achieved." After her painful marriage, he added, "she had reached the rebirth stage and was ready to move on."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 58

April 3, 2006: Shocking New Evidence

Nine years after her tragic death, comments made by Lord Stevens, chief investigator of the government probe into the deaths of Diana and Dodi Al Fayed, implied the questions involved in the investigation were "far more complex ... than any of us thought."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 58

June 4, 2007: Diana's Boys

"The most important thing to Diana was to make sure her boys grew up to be normal human beings," a family friend told PEOPLE. "And apart from the fact that everyone in the world knows their faces, they are very normal boys. That is Diana's legacy."

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 58

August 7, 2017: The Real Diana

Twenty years after Diana's death, PEOPLE spoke to some of those who knew her best, including her brother Charles Spencer, who remembered her as "incredibly brave." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 58

Summer 2021: PEOPLE Royals

Princess Diana's most recent PEOPLE cover appeared on the summer issue of the new quarterly magazine PEOPLE Royals. In a story about how she "changed everything" in the monarchy, friends and confidants detailed how "her extraordinary life set the path for William and Harry today."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan