BBC Makes 'Financial Settlement' with Princess Diana Panorama Interview Whistleblower

Graphic designer Matt Wiessler was tasked by reporter Martin Bashir to create fake bank statements the journalist used to convince Princess Diana to participate in a bombshell interview

The graphic designer who was tasked by a BBC reporter to create fake documents that purported to show that Princess Diana's family were being spied on has won a financial settlement from the broadcaster.

Matt Wiessler was asked by Martin Bashir to create the images of fictional bank statements in the lead-up to his infamous Panorama interview in 1995.

That took place as Bashir was working to convince Diana's brother Charles Spencer to introduce him to the princess.

Wiessler turned whistleblower, telling his bosses of the documents after the interview had aired. But no action was taken in the wake of the phenomenally successful interview, which was watched by an initial 23 million people in the U.K. alone.

Lawyer Louis Charalambous from Simons Muirhead Burton LLP said in a statement: "Mr. Wiessler is relieved that the BBC has now matched the Director General's fulsome apologies with appropriate financial compensation for the wrongs done to him and the profound impact they had on his and his family's life."

"It is important to my client that the BBC has acknowledged that he acted properly and responsibly throughout."

The settlement comes five months after former High Court judge Lord John Dyson concluded that Bashir breached the BBC's editorial guidelines. Director-General Tim Davie accepted the findings in May and said Dyson's report was "clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect."

On Friday, the BBC conceded that his complaints had not been taken seriously at the time. "We are pleased that the BBC and Mr. Wiessler have reached an agreement," the broadcaster said. "We would like to repeat our full and unconditional apology to Mr. Wiessler for the way he was treated by the corporation in the past."

The statement continued, "We also apologise to Mr. Wiessler's family. Mr. Wiessler acted with complete integrity, including in raising his concerns at the time and we are sorry that these were not listened to. We wish Mr. Wiessler all the best for the future."

After Dyson's report, Prince William — without naming Bashir — spoke of his anger at how the program had exacerbated Diana's feelings of paranoia. He said that "the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in November 2020, Earl Spencer stated that Bashir's documents played a hugely influential role in his decision to approach Diana about the interview, as they alleged that a member of his staff was being paid to leak information about the princess's family.

"This was what led me to talk to Diana about such things," he told PEOPLE at the time. "This, in turn, led to the meeting where I introduced Diana to Bashir, on September 19, 1995. This then led to the interview."

