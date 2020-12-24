Princess Diana Once Said Prince William Picked Up This 'Dreadful' Christmas Habit from Her

It's usually kids who have a hard time waiting until Christmas morning to open their presents, but Princess Diana admitted she struggled with waiting to tear into her gifts even as an adult! And her oldest son Prince William apparently shares this trait.

“A parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me,” Diana wrote in a 1985 letter to a friend. “And I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places.”

Christmas has always been a special time for the royal family. When Prince William and Prince Harry were small, Diana and Prince Charles included plenty of fun along with royal duties such as walking to church while greeting the public, which the boys began to do at ages 6 and 4, respectively.

In a 1990 letter, Princess Diana shared how much her sons adored the holiday.

“The boys are thrilled at the prospect of Christmas on the horizon and have searched high and low for any parcels that might be coming their way!” she wrote.

As for celebrations with her royal in-laws, Diana got off to a slightly awkward yuletide start. One royal custom is to exchange inexpensive gag gifts on Christmas Eve — something Meghan Markle nailed at her first royal family Christmas when she gave William the perfect novelty gift.

But as a newlywed in 1981, Diana apparently hadn’t received the memo and presented her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, with an expensive cashmere sweater. Anne gave her a toilet paper cover in return. But Diana quickly caught on, especially when it came to her sons. One year she pranked Harry by putting fake dog poo in his stocking!

After Diana’s death in 1997, the holiday took on even more poignancy for the brothers. As adults, both princes have worked with bereaved children, and last year Harry dressed up as Santa to deliver a video message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports kids of fallen British Forces.

“I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” he said with a smile. “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family…. Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well. Your parents, they will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten.”

Christmas will look different for the royal family this year. Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual gathering at her Sandringham estate due to the COVID-19 crisis. She'll be ringing in the holiday alongside her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, where they have spent the majority of the year in isolation.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — will be spending the holiday at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first American Christmas with their son Archie at their new home in Montecito, California.

The Sussex and Cambridge families have been sending each other Christmas presents ahead of the holiday, PEOPLE has learned.