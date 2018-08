It was the interview heard round the world: Diana’s tell-all sit-down with Martin Bashir on Panorama. In the interview, she explained her struggles to cope with a voracious press, vindictive courtiers and a self-involved husband, and declared that, as unhappy as her marriage may be, she had no desire to end it. One of the most iconic lines: “I’ll fight to the end, because I have a role to fulfill, and I’ve got two children to bring up.”