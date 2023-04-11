Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Shares 'Magical Honeymoon' Photos from the Maldives

Princess Diana's niece is loving married life.

Lady Amelia Spencer, 30, gave fans a peek at her tropical honeymoon vacation with romantic snaps shared via Instagram on Tuesday. Amelia and her longtime partner, Greg Mallett, wed in a mountain-top ceremony in South Africa last month.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds are enjoying their first getaway as husband and wife in Coco Bodu Hithi, Maldives.

In a set of photos Lady Amelia posted on Instagram, she and Greg share a kiss on the beach, with the blue water and matching sky serving as a stunning backdrop.

Lady Amelia — the daughter of Princess Diana's brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and his first wife, Victoria Aitken — also shared a photo climbing out of the water, showing off her flirty ruched bathing suit. Amelia and Greg struck a pose with their scuba diving gear and the pair showed off their lavish breakfast on the beach in solo photos.

The gallery features a second image of the two kissing, this time for date night. It ends with Amelia and Greg hugging one another while on a boat as Lady Amelia appeared to gaze at her new husband.

"The first few days of our magical honeymoon ☀️🏝️💙 @coco_resorts #cocomoments," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, her sisters Lady Eliza Spencer, 30, and Lady Kitty Spencer, 32, swooned over the dreamy pictures.

"This place looks amazing!!! Wow!! Honeymoon of dreams 🌴🐚💦" wrote Kitty as Eliza, Amelia's twin, added, "So so so beautiful 😍what a dream honeymoon 💗"

Just like her honeymoon, Amelia's wedding location was also a special one as South Africa is where she spent much of her childhood.

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia told Hello! magazine. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."

Hello! reported attendees at the nuptials included Lady Amelia's two sisters and younger brother, Samuel.

The couple teased their nuptials days before their ceremony in a joint Instagram post. "Not long now…" they captioned the scenic snap. In the image, Amelia held a hand to Greg's face as they posed closed against the backdrop of a beautiful mountain range in South Africa.

After 11 years of dating, Amelia and Greg announced their engagement in July 2020.

"Best day of my life ❤️ I can't wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn't love you more," the model wrote of an Instagram photo of her and Greg kissing, her new diamond ring on display.

Opening up about the proposal, Greg later told Hello! he popped the question at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa following a romantic lunch and day at the pool.

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," he said in 2020. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time.' The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

Amelia told Hello! she "burst out crying" when she realized what was happening.

"I was in shock, I said: 'Yes, yes, yes!' and gave him a hug and a kiss. I'm used to Greg being very romantic, but I really had no idea," she said, adding that he aced it with her glittering oval ring.

"I never told Greg what kind of ring I wanted, I just knew the ring he gave me would be perfect and he somehow designed the ring of my dreams," Amelia said.