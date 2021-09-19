Royal Nanny Offered 'Significant' Damages for Martin Bashir's Slander to Secure Princess Diana Interview

Martin Bashir allegedly presented a fake abortion receipt for Tiggy Legge-Bourke to Princess Diana in an effort to manipulate the princess into giving a bombshell 1995 interview

While Martin Bashir won't be prosecuted by police over his deceitful methods to secure a 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana, the network will pay a former royal nanny over the journalist's false claims involving her.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was employed as a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry, was offered "significant" damages by the BBC, according to The Telegraph. The total amount, the outlet reported, is said to be "in excess of £100,000" or over $137,400.

In an effort to land his interview with Princess Diana, Bashir allegedly convinced the late royal that Tiggy had become pregnant by Prince Charles and produced a faked abortion "receipt" as proof.

A source told The Telegraph, "Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the centre of Bashir's manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognised by the BBC." The outlet also reported that the settlement is expected to happen quickly.

Tiggy — who previously left her job as a nanny back in 1999 after she got married, and now resides in Wales — did not respond when asked for comment by The Telegraph.

The news comes just days after Metropolitan Police announced Bashir had "not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offense," according to the BBC.

In November, the BBC announced that they hired former British Supreme Court Judge John Dyson to lead an independent investigation surrounding Diana's appearance on Panorama. The investigation found that Bashir used "deceitful methods" and breached the BBC's editorial guidelines by creating false bank statements to manipulate Diana into giving the bombshell interview.

Following his investigation, Lord Dyson said he was "satisfied" that Bashir commissioned fake bank statements and showed them to Diana's brother Charles Spencer. He did this to "deceive and induce" Spencer to gain his trust and arrange a meeting with the Princess," he continued. "In doing so, he was able to convince Diana to do the notorious interview."

Bashir quit his post at the BBC ahead of the network's release of the inquiry report.

Back in May, Bashir gave his first interview since the results of the inquiry were released, where he said he was "deeply sorry."

"I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did," the journalist said in an interview with The Sunday Times. "Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents."

"I can't imagine what their family must feel each day," he continued in reference to Diana's sons.

In his interview with The Sunday Times, Bashir also spoke out against a statement William made after the report was released, in which the royal criticized the BBC.

In his statement, the Duke of Cambridge — who did not mention Bashir by name — said that "the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia, and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Bashir has denied this. "Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn't the source of any of that," he told the newspaper. "I don't feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions."

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Bashir also specifically said that showing Spencer the forged bank documents "was wrong" and something he "deeply regrets" — although he claimed that "had no bearing" on his 1995 sit-down with Diana.

