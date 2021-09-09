Princess Diana Musical Promises 'Flashbulbs ... Frenzy' and Iconic Fashion in Netflix Trailer

For the first time in Broadway's history, a filmed version of the stage production will be available for streaming ahead of the musical's opening

Princess Diana is coming to Netflix.

Netflix shared the first trailer for Diana: The Musical on Thursday, ahead of the musical's premiere on the streaming platform on October 1 (the show will resume Broadway previews on November 2).

Jeanna de Waal portrays the late Princess of Wales in the production, which spans from before Diana married into the royal family to finding her confidence in her 30s. The trailer replicates many memorable moments from Princess Diana's life, from her July 1981 wedding to Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) to her "revenge dress," the buzzed-about outfit worn the day Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful in his marriage to Diana.

The Princess Diana musical was in previews at the Longacre Theatre when the coronavirus pandemic shut Broadway down in March 2020. For the first time in Broadway's history, a filmed version of the stage production will be available for streaming ahead of the musical's opening date.

De Waal previously told PEOPLE that she was just a young child when Princess Diana died, so the task of bringing the beloved international icon to the Broadway stage meant hours of "devouring" YouTube videos — everything from the princess in interviews to an eight-minute clip of Diana in mom mode with Prince William and Prince Harry.

"She's not speaking, but you can see the way that she's caring for Harry and William, and how she relates to them. How she watches so intensely," the actress, who previously starred in Kinky Boots and American Idiot on the Great White Way, said. "She doesn't seem distracted by anything. She's very present in every single moment that she's involved with."

The challenges of playing someone instantly recognized around the world involved more than just mastering her mannerisms, however.