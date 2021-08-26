Princess Diana is portrayed by London-born actress Jeanna de Waal in Diana: The Musical, the musical interpretation of the Princess of Wales' iconic life that returns to Broadway on November 2

Princess Diana Musical Promises to Tell a 'Story You Only Thought You Knew'

Princess Diana is returning to the boards of Broadway after a pandemic pause.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of Diana: The Musical released a new poster with the updated timing for the return of the stage interpretation of the royal's life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Regal purple transitions to hot pink behind the princess (played in the show by London-born actress Jeanna de Waal), who is wearing Queen Elizabeth's instantly recognizable Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara and the pearl-festooned bolero that topped Diana's iconic Catherine Walker "Elvis dress."

Just above the royal are the words: "The story you only thought you knew."

Set in 1981, the musical follows Diana as she prepares to marry into the royal family. The show also explores the aftermath of that marriage, from her husband's highly publicized affair with Camilla to her relationship with the press.

The production began previews at New York's Longacre Theatre on March 2, 2020, but never made it to its March 31 opening date when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered global lockdowns and the complete closure of the musical theater industry for the remainder of 2020.

At the time, de Waal — who who previously starred in Kinky Boots and American Idiot on Broadway — that her Diana is "present in every single moment that she's involved with."

She continued, "[Diana] had this amazing grace about her that I definitely don't have naturally. It's been a real process on how to control my body and move in the way she moved."

Princess Diana Musical Heading to Broadway This Fall Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf | Credit: Little Fang Photo

Joining de Waal in the show are Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles (before she married Charles and became the Duchess of Cornwall) and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye at Queen Elizabeth.

Diana was brought to life by the Tony-award winning pair behind the 2009 Broadway musical Memphis: Joe DiPietro and David Bryan. Bryan, who is also the keyboard player for Bon Jovi, filled the musical's original score with both classical melodies and pop and rock songs reminiscent of the 1980s.