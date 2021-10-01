Fact-Checking the Princess Diana Musical on Netflix: How Much Is True — and How Much Is Fiction?

Like other Broadway shows, the fate of Diana: The Musical was up in the air when the COVID-19 pandemic closed down theater in New York City for more than a year. But the show found a new life even before the musical resumes performances in November 2021: a Hamilton-style stage-to-screen production filmed for Netflix.

Although the musical is based on the life of Princess Diana, ranging from courting Prince Charles to her death, there are of course some artistic liberties taken. So how much of the onstage story is based on real life — and how much is made up?

Did Camilla pick out a necklace for Princess Diana as a gift from Prince Charles while they were dating?

Likely fiction. Much of the musical focuses on the love triangle between Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, who later married Charles and became the Duchess of Cornwall. Although the musical accurately portrays Prince Charles and Camilla's affair during her marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles, it's not proven that Camilla picked out gifts for the Prince of Wales's new love interest or "chose" her to be his wife.

Did Camilla really attend Prince Charles and Diana's royal wedding?

Yes. As the Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, Camilla's husband had a significant role in the wedding procession, and she attended as a guest (and, of course, as a close friend of Prince Charles).

Did Prince Charles really propose to Diana saying, "Whatever love means anyway"?

Probably not. However, the lyric doesn't stray too far from something Prince Charles uttered during his engagement interview with Princess Diana in 1981. After a journalist asked the newly engaged couple if they were in love, Diana responded, "Of course." But Charles added, "Whatever 'in love' means."

Did Prince Charles want a daughter?

This is reportedly true, according to Diana herself. At several points in the musical, Prince Charles mentions wanting a baby girl — joking that Diana made things "easier" by having a boy first, but then expressing disappointment when their second son was born. In Andrew Morton's book, Diana said, "Charles and I were very, very close to each other the six weeks before Harry was born, the closest we've ever, ever been and ever will be. Then, suddenly, as Harry was born, it just went bang, our marriage. The whole thing went down the drain."

Did Princess Diana really call Camilla "the Rottweiler"?

Reportedly, yes. In the musical, Princess Diana refers to Camilla as the stereotypically aggressive dog breed. Simone Simmons, a friend of the late royal, has claimed Diana chose the unflattering nickname because "once she has got her teeth into someone she won't let go."

Did Princess Diana confront Camilla at a birthday party for Camilla's sister?

Also fact, according to Diana. Just as in the musical, Princess Diana recounted to Morton for his book that she showed up unannounced to a 1989 birthday party for Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot. She confronted Camilla about the affair, to which Camilla asked what more she could want in addition to her two sons and public adoration. Diana is said to have replied, "I want my husband."

Did Princess Diana make a last-minute decision to step out in the "revenge dress"?

Kind of. After Prince Charles confesses to his affair with Camilla in a televised interview, the musical shows Princess Diana being convinced by a staff member to accept an invitation to a gala at the last minute — and wear the head-turning number. In reality, Princess Diana had a scheduled appearance at the gala hosted by Vanity Fair — but she did change her planned ensemble. Diana had initially planned on wearing a Valentino dress to the event, but when the outfit was leaked to the press, she made a switch to the famous black number by designer Christina Stambolian that had been in her closet for three years.

"She decided that she was going to fight back, and she decided that she would chose a dress that she had previously rejected as being a little too much. And she would put that on and go out on the town," said William Ivey Long, costume designer for the Broadway musical.

Did Princess Diana really wear those outfits?

Yes! Many of the costumes in the Princess Diana musical are recreations of the real-life royal's outfits. From her black sheep sweater and engagement outfit to her "Travolta" dress and even her iconic wedding gown, costume designer William Ivey Long rarely strayed from Diana's closet.