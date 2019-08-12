Musical About Princess Diana's Wedding to Prince Charles Is Heading to Broadway This Spring

Image zoom Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf Little Fang Photo

Princess Diana is heading to Broadway.

Diana — a original musical following the late royal as she prepared to marry Prince Charles — will move to New York City’s Longacre Theatre next year. Previews will begin on March 2, 2020 with an opening night set for March 31.

The Broadway transfer comes after the show’s world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse.

Jeanna de Wall, who played Princess Diana during the show’s La Jolla Playhouse run, will continue to lead the cast after its transfer. She will be joined by Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles (later Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) and two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye at Queen Elizabeth.

Set in 1981, the musical follows Diana as she prepares to marry into the royal family. The show also explores the aftermath of that marriage, from her husband’s highly publicized affair with Camilla to her relationship with the press.

Image zoom Little Fang Photo

Diana was brought to life by the Tony-award winning pair behind the 2009 Broadway musical Memphis, Joe DiPietro and David Bryan. Bryan is also the keyboard player for Bon Jovi.

Fittingly, the musical’s original score features both classical melodies and pop and rock songs reminiscent of the 1980s.

Image zoom Little Fang Photo

DiPietro previously opened up about how he and his writing partner decided to turn Diana’s life into a musical.

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Charles at their 1981 wedding Anwar Hussein/Getty

“I was reading a book about her and I thought, ‘This is an amazing story about an amazing woman.’ She has this aspirational aspect to her where she really wanted to do good. I thought it was a great idea for a musical,” he said during an interview with LondonTheatre.co.uk. “I asked around to see if anyone was doing it — no one was — so David and I just jumped into it.”

“It’s very much about marriage,” he continued, adding that “the four main characters are [Diana], Charles, Camilla and the Queen.”