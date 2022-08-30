Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time

01 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Lady Diana Spencer sparkled in a red chiffon Bellville Sassoon gown at the London premiere of the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only, one month before her royal wedding.

02 of 40 David Levenson/Getty Diana was a fairytale bride when she married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. The new Princess of Wales tapped Elizabeth and David Emanuel to design an ivory silk taffeta ballgown with puffed sleeves, ruffled neckline, lace trim and a record breaking 25-foot train. She completed the look with the Spencer Tiara, a family heirloom, and a 153-yard tulle veil.

03 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The princess popped in a pink Victor Edelstein gown with delicate tiers and ribbon-tie straps at a state reception in Australia in 1983. She dialed up the glamour with the Spencer tiara and a matching sapphire earrings and necklace set.

04 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Diana reached for the Spencer tiara again at a state dinner in Canada, where she wore a shimmering aqua gown with ruffled sleeves plus a silver belt and clutch.

05 of 40 UK Press via Getty Images Diana was effortlessly stylish seven months into her pregnancy with Prince Harry, attending a polo match in a magenta set with a white sailor collar in 1984.

06 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The royal was radiant in a red skirt suit with matching beret and black accessories at the christening ceremony for the P&O cruise liner named in her honor — the Royal Princess.

07 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess floated into the Royal Variety Performance in a white chiffon Bellville Sassoon gown with an off-the-shoulder sheer ruffle overlay and pastel paisley detail. She tied a ribbon around her waist and carried a metallic clutch.

08 of 40 David Levenson/Getty Images In a nautical nod during a royal tour of Italy in 1985, Diana wore a white striped Catherine Walker dress and Kangol hat to a naval base.

09 of 40 Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The princess shimmered at the London premiere of the Bond film A View To A Kill, shining in a pleated long sleeve gold lame gown by Bruce Oldfield.

10 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana danced with her husband in a cerulean one-shoulder gown with a drop waist and hint of glimmer during a visit to Australia in 1985. She crowned the look with a diadem.

11 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The royal hit the slopes in a red ski suit with coordinating braided headband in Klosters, Switzerland in 1986.

12 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a black trouser suit with white ruffled blouse for an evening event in Canada. She added drop earrings, a snake brooch and black pumps for a stylish touch. Decades later, her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle would step out in similar power pantsuits.

13 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana demonstrated flag dressing at its finest in a white dress with red polka dots during a visit to Japan in 1986, honoring the national flag of the host country.

14 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The royal chose an unstructured cobalt gown by Yuki, a Japanese designer, for dinner with Emperor Hirohito during a royal tour of Japan. She elegantly added a sapphire diadem.

15 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The princess saluted servicemen at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in a white military suit with gold majorette drum frogging and epaulettes by Catherine Walker in 1987.

16 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Cinderella of Cannes! Diana was every inch the princess at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, stepping out in a strapless ice blue chiffon dress with stole, again by Catherine Walker.

17 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana beamed in a deep purple velvet evening gown by Catherine Walker for a night at the opera in Germany in 1987. She accessorized the strapless number with matching elbow-length gloves, complementary choker necklace and earrings.

18 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images During the same visit to Germany, the royal wore a black sleeveless Victor Edelstein gown with portrait collar for an evening event. She topped off the look with the Spencer tiara and a diamond necklace.

19 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The princess was timeless in a houndstooth suit by Alistair Blair and black Philip Somerville hat on a walkabout in Munich during the official visit.

20 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess glowed in a red chiffon evening gown with a purple one-shoulder stole while visiting Thailand in 1988. In a toast to the tropical climate, she wore flowers in her hair.

21 of 40 Anwar Hussein/Getty Images The royal stepped out in a semi-sheer periwinkle dress with celestial motif at a reception in Dubai in 1989.

22 of 40 Georges De Keerle/Getty Diana rocked color blocking with a white and blue Catherine Walker suit and Philip Somerville turban hat while touring Dubai.

23 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty The Princess of Wales made casual cool at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, layering a blazer over a sweatshirt with jeans and cowboy boots, plus baseball cap.

24 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess had a bit of a ballerina moment in a two-tone white and rose dress by Catherine Walker for a performance of the ballet "Swan Lake" at the London Coliseum.

25 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess was exquisite in a pearl-spangled white gown with bolero jacket by Catherine Walker and the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara during a tour of Hong Kong in 1989. The studded number was quickly nicknamed the "Elvis dress."

26 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The royal made the case for cheetah in a swimsuit and sarong set while vacationing on Necker Island in the Caribbean in 1990.

27 of 40 Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Diana smiled in scarlet at a gala in Washington, D.C., pairing the portrait neck Victor Edelstein number with pearl earrings and red pumps.

28 of 40 Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Diana was demure in a pale powder blue dress with pearl buttons and headband fascinator with lace at the enthronement of Emperor Akihito in Tokyo in 1990. She coordinated her gloves, clutch and pumps to the Catherine Walker ensemble.

29 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess suitably sparkled at London's Diamond Ball in turquoise Catherine Walker sequins with an emerald choker.

30 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The Princess of Wales attended the London premiere of Stepping Out in 1991, which doubled as a fundraising event for children's causes, in an ivory and pink evening gown with a floral motif and single sleeve.

31 of 40 TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images Keeping it simple for a local outing, Diana layered a black suit jacket over a white dress with oversize earrings, black clutch and heels.

32 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana looked up in a soft green dress with white headscarf while visiting Egypt in 1992.

33 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The princess styled a yellow and navy halter neck gown by Catherine Walker with dark jewelry at the London premiere of Far and Away in July 1992. Five months later, Buckingham Palace would announce that the Prince and Princess of Wales were separating.

34 of 40 Jayne Fincher/Getty Images Diana made fashion history at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994, walking out in a fitted, black, off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train that flowed in the wind. Instantly christened the "revenge dress," she strategically stepped out in the unusually revealing ensemble the same night Prince Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful.

35 of 40 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Channeling Marilyn? Diana arrived at a 1995 Vanity Fair dinner in a pale, knee-length halter dress reminiscent of the American actress.

36 of 40 Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images Diana was classic in a white skirt suit with navy piping, gold buttons and matching hat at the 50th anniversary festivities for VJ Day in London, smiling as a young Prince Harry and Prince William pored over the program.

37 of 40 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Diana reached for a mini dress again during a trip to Italy, wearing white Versace and strappy heels to a charity concert.

38 of 40 Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images Three months after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized in August 1996, the style icon attended the Met Gala. In a self-assured fashion statement, she hit the carpet in a navy silk slip dress with black lace detailing from John Galliano's debut couture collection as the Creative Director of Dior.

39 of 40 Dave Benett/Getty Images Diana dazzled in light blue at the Royal Albert Hall to see "Swan Lake," glowing in a sparkling blue gown by Jacques Azagury in June 1997.