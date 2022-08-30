Princess Diana's Most Glamorous Looks of All Time

From her decade-defining wedding gown to the iconic "revenge dress," look back at Princess Diana's most alluring style highs

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 01:29 PM
01 of 40
Lady Diana Spencer, wearing a red and gold spangled chiffon gown designed by Bellville Sassoon, arrives to attend the premiere of the James Bond film 'For Your Eyes Only' at Odeon Leicester Square on June 24, 1981
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Lady Diana Spencer sparkled in a red chiffon Bellville Sassoon gown at the London premiere of the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only, one month before her royal wedding.

02 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London
David Levenson/Getty

Diana was a fairytale bride when she married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. The new Princess of Wales tapped Elizabeth and David Emanuel to design an ivory silk taffeta ballgown with puffed sleeves, ruffled neckline, lace trim and a record breaking 25-foot train.

She completed the look with the Spencer Tiara, a family heirloom, and a 153-yard tulle veil.

03 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a pink dress designed by Victor Edelstein, the Spencer tiara and the Royal family order of the Queen and Saudi Arabia sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings, attends a state reception at the Crest International Hotel on April 11, 1983 in Brisbane, Australia
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The princess popped in a pink Victor Edelstein gown with delicate tiers and ribbon-tie straps at a state reception in Australia in 1983. She dialed up the glamour with the Spencer tiara and a matching sapphire earrings and necklace set.

04 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a pale blue dress with a silver waist belt designed by Bruce Oldfield and the Spencer family tiara, arrives to attend a dinner hosted by the province of New Brunswick at the Saint John Convention Centre on June 18, 1983 in Saint John, Canada
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Diana reached for the Spencer tiara again at a state dinner in Canada, where she wore a shimmering aqua gown with ruffled sleeves plus a silver belt and clutch.

05 of 40
Diana, The Princess of Wales, pregnant, expecting her second child, attends a Polo match at Smiths Lawn. Windsor, on July 29, 1984
UK Press via Getty Images

Diana was effortlessly stylish seven months into her pregnancy with Prince Harry, attending a polo match in a magenta set with a white sailor collar in 1984.

06 of 40
Princess Diana Aboard The New P & O Cruise Liner "royal Princess", Named In Honour Of Her, After Giving The Ship Its Name At A Formal Naming Ceremony
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal was radiant in a red skirt suit with matching beret and black accessories at the christening ceremony for the P&O cruise liner named in her honor — the Royal Princess.

07 of 40
The Prince and Princess of Wales attending a Royal Variety Performance
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess floated into the Royal Variety Performance in a white chiffon Bellville Sassoon gown with an off-the-shoulder sheer ruffle overlay and pastel paisley detail. She tied a ribbon around her waist and carried a metallic clutch.

08 of 40
Diana Princess of Wales arrives at the naval base on April 20, 1985 in La Spezia, Italy
David Levenson/Getty Images

In a nautical nod during a royal tour of Italy in 1985, Diana wore a white striped Catherine Walker dress and Kangol hat to a naval base.

09 of 40
Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arrives for the London premiere of the James Bond film 'A View To A Kill' at the Empire, Leicester Square, July 1985
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The princess shimmered at the London premiere of the Bond film A View To A Kill, shining in a pleated long sleeve gold lame gown by Bruce Oldfield.

10 of 40
Prince And Princess Of Wales Dancing Together During A Visit To Melbourne, Australia
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana danced with her husband in a cerulean one-shoulder gown with a drop waist and hint of glimmer during a visit to Australia in 1985. She crowned the look with a diadem.

11 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales holds her skis and poles during a holiday in Klosters, Switzerland wearing a skisuit by Head and a braided headband
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal hit the slopes in a red ski suit with coordinating braided headband in Klosters, Switzerland in 1986.

12 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a trouser suit designed by Jasper Conran with a white ruffled blouse and Butler & Wilson snake brooch, talks to musician Bryan Adams during a gala entertainment evening at the Expo 86 Theatre
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales wore a black trouser suit with white ruffled blouse for an evening event in Canada. She added drop earrings, a snake brooch and black pumps for a stylish touch.

Decades later, her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle would step out in similar power pantsuits.

13 of 40
Princess Diana In Japan Wearing An Outfit Based On The Japanese Flag To Honour Her Hosts
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana demonstrated flag dressing at its finest in a white dress with red polka dots during a visit to Japan in 1986, honoring the national flag of the host country.

14 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales With Prince Charles Before Dinner With Emperor Hirohito In Japan
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal chose an unstructured cobalt gown by Yuki, a Japanese designer, for dinner with Emperor Hirohito during a royal tour of Japan. She elegantly added a sapphire diadem.

15 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white military suit with gold majorette drum frogging and epaulettes designed by Catherine Walker and a white hat designed by Graham Smith at Kangol, during a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The princess saluted servicemen at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in a white military suit with gold majorette drum frogging and epaulettes by Catherine Walker in 1987.

16 of 40
Princess Diana At The Cannes Film Festival, France
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Cinderella of Cannes! Diana was every inch the princess at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, stepping out in a strapless ice blue chiffon dress with stole, again by Catherine Walker.

17 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Wearing A Purple Velvet Sleeveless Evening Dress Designed By Catherine Walker With Matching Choker And Earrings For A Performance Of Mozart's Opera "marriage Of Figaro" At The Munich Opera House
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana beamed in a deep purple velvet evening gown by Catherine Walker for a night at the opera in Germany in 1987. She accessorized the strapless number with matching elbow-length gloves, complementary choker necklace and earrings.

18 of 40
The Prince And Princess Of Wales In Germany Attending An Evening Function
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

During the same visit to Germany, the royal wore a black sleeveless Victor Edelstein gown with portrait collar for an evening event. She topped off the look with the Spencer tiara and a diamond necklace.

19 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a black and white houndstooth check suit designed by Alistair Blair and a black hat designed by Philip Somerville, holds a bouquet of flowers during a walkabout on November 4, 1987 in Munich, Germany
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The princess was timeless in a houndstooth suit by Alistair Blair and black Philip Somerville hat on a walkabout in Munich during the official visit.

20 of 40
Princess Diana At A Dinner In Bangkok, Thailand In Febuary 1988 Wearing A Red And Purple Chiffon Evening Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess glowed in a red chiffon evening gown with a purple one-shoulder stole while visiting Thailand in 1988. In a toast to the tropical climate, she wore flowers in her hair.

21 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a purple dress designed by Zhandra Rhodes and silver shoes, attends a reception at the British Consulate in Dubai
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The royal stepped out in a semi-sheer periwinkle dress with celestial motif at a reception in Dubai in 1989.

22 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales, wears a Catherine Walker suit and a Philip Somerville turban hat during her official tour of the Gulf States on March 17, 1989 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Georges De Keerle/Getty

Diana rocked color blocking with a white and blue Catherine Walker suit and Philip Somerville turban hat while touring Dubai.

23 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales At Guards Polo Club. The Princess Is Casually Dressed In A Sweatshirt With The British Lung Foundation Logo On The Front, Jeans, Boots And A Baseball Cap
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Princess of Wales made casual cool at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, layering a blazer over a sweatshirt with jeans and cowboy boots, plus baseball cap.

24 of 40
Diana,princess Of Wales At The Coliseum For The Ballet 'swan Lake'
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess had a bit of a ballerina moment in a two-tone white and rose dress by Catherine Walker for a performance of the ballet "Swan Lake" at the London Coliseum.

25 of 40
Princess Of Wales In Hong Kong Wearing An Outfit Described As The Elvis Look Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess was exquisite in a pearl-spangled white gown with bolero jacket by Catherine Walker and the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara during a tour of Hong Kong in 1989.

The studded number was quickly nicknamed the "Elvis dress."

26 of 40
Princess Diana In Leopardskin Swimming Costume And Sarong On Holiday In Necker Island In The Caribbean
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The royal made the case for cheetah in a swimsuit and sarong set while vacationing on Necker Island in the Caribbean in 1990.

27 of 40
The Princess of Wales leaves a gala dinner in Washington DC, wearing a red Victor Edelstein dress, October 1990
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Diana smiled in scarlet at a gala in Washington, D.C., pairing the portrait neck Victor Edelstein number with pearl earrings and red pumps.

28 of 40
Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) attend the enthronement of Emperor Akihito in Tokyo, Japan, 12th November 1990
Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Diana was demure in a pale powder blue dress with pearl buttons and headband fascinator with lace at the enthronement of Emperor Akihito in Tokyo in 1990. She coordinated her gloves, clutch and pumps to the Catherine Walker ensemble.

29 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Attending The Diamond Ball At The Royal Lancaster Hotel
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess suitably sparkled at London's Diamond Ball in turquoise Catherine Walker sequins with an emerald choker.

30 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales, Attending The Film Premiere At The Empire Cinema In Leicester Square Of "stepping Out"
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales attended the London premiere of Stepping Out in 1991, which doubled as a fundraising event for children's causes, in an ivory and pink evening gown with a floral motif and single sleeve.

31 of 40
Princess Diana Wearing A White Knee-length Dress With A Black Jacket Designed By Catherine Walker During Her Visit To Salisbury
TIM GRAHAM/Getty Images

Keeping it simple for a local outing, Diana layered a black suit jacket over a white dress with oversize earrings, black clutch and heels.

32 of 40
Diana, Princess Of Wales, In Egypt Wearing A Headscarf
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana looked up in a soft green dress with white headscarf while visiting Egypt in 1992.

33 of 40
Diana, PrincesDiana, Princess of Wales attends the premiere of 'Far and Away' at the Leicester Square Empire Cinemas of Wales attends the premiere of 'Far and Away' at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess styled a yellow and navy halter neck gown by Catherine Walker with dark jewelry at the London premiere of Far and Away in July 1992.

Five months later, Buckingham Palace would announce that the Prince and Princess of Wales were separating.

34 of 40
Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian, June 1994
Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Diana made fashion history at the Serpentine Gallery in London in June 1994, walking out in a fitted, black, off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical hemline and chiffon train that flowed in the wind.

Instantly christened the "revenge dress," she strategically stepped out in the unusually revealing ensemble the same night Prince Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful.

35 of 40
British Royal Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997), wearing a pale blue halter-neck dress by fashion designer Catherine Walker, as she attends a dinner hosted by Vanity Fair magazine at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park, London
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Channeling Marilyn? Diana arrived at a 1995 Vanity Fair dinner in a pale, knee-length halter dress reminiscent of the American actress.

36 of 40
The Princess Of Wales And Princes William & Harry Attend The Vj Day 50Th Anniversary Celebrations In London
Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Diana was classic in a white skirt suit with navy piping, gold buttons and matching hat at the 50th anniversary festivities for VJ Day in London, smiling as a young Prince Harry and Prince William pored over the program.

37 of 40
Princess Diana Attending A Concert In Italy In Aid Of Bosnian Children
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Diana reached for a mini dress again during a trip to Italy, wearing white Versace and strappy heels to a charity concert.

38 of 40
Diana, Princess of Wales at Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art for a benefit ball
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Three months after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized in August 1996, the style icon attended the Met Gala.

In a self-assured fashion statement, she hit the carpet in a navy silk slip dress with black lace detailing from John Galliano's debut couture collection as the Creative Director of Dior.

39 of 40
Princess Diana attends a performance of 'Swan Lake'
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Diana dazzled in light blue at the Royal Albert Hall to see "Swan Lake," glowing in a sparkling blue gown by Jacques Azagury in June 1997.

40 of 40
Princess Diana

The princess looked reflective from her perch on the diving board of Jonikal, the superyacht owned by Mohammed Al Fayed, father of her companion Dodi Al Fayed, on August 24, 1997.

