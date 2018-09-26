Lily Allen Reveals Her Brother Alfie Made an Embarrassing Confession to Princess Diana as a Kid

Princess Diana had a knack for both understanding children and prompting people to open up to her — but even she likely wasn’t prepared for this one!

Lily Allen is sharing her childhood meeting with the royal along with her younger brother, Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen, in her new memoir My Thoughts Exactly. The meeting came at the 1991 London premiere of Hear My Song, a film produced by the singer’s mother, where the kids were tasked with greeting Diana with gifts.

“Diana the Princess of Wales came to the premiere. I was a flower girl and gave her a posy, Alfie had a box of handkerchiefs to give her but somehow he got his k— caught in his trouser zip moments before meeting her,” Allen recalled in her book, according to the Daily Mail.

While Lily expertly handed off the flowers and curtsies, Diana showed concern for Alfie upon seeing the child crying.

Lily continued, “‘Are you ok?’ she asked him. ‘No,’ he replied. ‘I’ve got my willy caught in my zip.’ “

The moment is ironic considering Theon Greyjoy, Alfie’s character on the HBO hit, was castrated during the show’s third season.

Alfie and Lily Allen Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Diana is remembered as a loving mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, but she also had a youthful spirit herself.

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Harry said of Diana: “Our mother was a total kid, through and through. When everybody says to me, ‘So she was fun, give us an example,’ all I can hear is her laugh in my head. That sort of crazy laugh of where there was just pure happiness shown on her face.”