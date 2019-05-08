See Princess Diana Leaving the Hospital with Baby Princes William and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents – and it was over 34 years ago that Princess Diana introduced Harry to the world.

Diana delivered both of her boys in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and the newborn heirs made their public debuts on the hospital steps – just like Kate Middleton and Prince William did with all three of their children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

In 1982, Diana exited the hospital with husband Prince Charles and their firstborn son, Prince William. She wore a green polka dot dress.

Following Prince Harry’s arrival in 1984, Diana showed off her second son while wearing a long red jacket and dress featuring a white Peter Pan collar. And just as William did with his two eldest children, Charles brought a young William into the hospital to meet his little brother for the first time.

On those same steps, Kate and William gave the world the first glimpse of all three of their children.

Kate even channeled Diana’s style, wearing a spotted Jenny Packham outfit after George’s birth (just like Diana’s green polka dot dress!) and a red collared dress with Louis (paying homage to Diana’s red ensemble after Harry’s birth).

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6 – and they made their debut as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception last year!) on Wednesday.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”