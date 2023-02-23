Rare Pics of Princess Diana and King Charles with Baby William Show Private Side of Royal Life

Previously unseen photos of Princess Diana, King Charles and an infant Prince William are circulating ahead of their auction next month.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mirror reported that 22 intimate photographs featuring the former Prince and Princess of Wales and their firstborn son will be sold at Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire, England next month. The pictures were taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in September 1982, three months after Prince William was born.

Queen Elizabeth II is also included in the set, as well as Baron King, a friend of the royal family who is now selling the pictures.

The images give an intimate glimpse into the non-public side of royals' lives. The set includes two solo shots of Diana, who looked relaxed in casual country clothes and rain boots. Two precious pictures show the 21-year-old Princess of Wales snuggling with Prince William, who was born that June.

Baron watches on in two other photos as Diana lovingly looks at her baby, and the British Airways businessman is pictured again in two shots with the Queen and Charles. The trio chatted near a parked Land Rover in the first image and stood together before the stone castle in the second. In her own photos with Baron, Princess Diana warmly put her arm around the friend in a doorway of the Queen's beloved retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Three other shots show 33-year-old Charles holding baby William in his arms. Perhaps enchanted by the camera, the little prince's eyes increasingly widen in each frame.

Another shot shows Princess Diana looking pensive as she sat on a grassy hill, looking straight ahead.

Stephen Drake of Willingham Auctions is coordinating the sale and said "the sky is the limit" regarding how much the rare photos might sell for.

"There were lots of photos taken of Princess Diana, but these offer a really personal insight. The collection of photos is a real one-off; you will never come across another set of photos like this," Drake told the Mirror. "In the photos, Diana, Charles and William look like a complete family group. You see a lot of press photos but these are nothing like those, they are being photographed as normal people, which for royalty is an amazing experience to see."

"As auctioneers, we are only custodians of our items for a short amount of time, and it's very exciting to have them here. It really is causing a huge amount of interest," he explained. "The sky is the limit on the price. We have never had anything like this before. Plenty of pictures have been sold of Princess Diana before, but nothing as relaxed as this and nothing as early in her marriage."

According to Drake, what's particularly special about this set is that the pictures come with negatives, so the buyer will also own the copyright. Raising the stakes, no other copies of these pictures are known to exist, he said.

The Balmoral photos, their original negatives and the Wallace Heaton folder they came in will be auctioned by Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire on Saturday, March 4.

News of the auction comes as some of Princess Diana's personal items have also recently been auctioned for significant sums. Last week, Lay's Auctioneers sold a collection of Diana's letters to friends during her divorce from Charles sold at auction for $169,663. In January, an iconic Victor Edelstein gown she wore several times in the 1990s sold at Sotheby's in New York for $604,800 — more than five times its pre-auction estimate.

Earlier that month, Kim Kardashian bought the megawatt diamond and amethyst cross pendant the princess wore to a charity gala in 1987 from Sotheby's for $197,453.