How the Royals Are Inspiring Princess Diana's Fans to Commemorate the 24th Anniversary of Her Death

August 31 marks the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's shocking death in a car crash Paris, but instead of making it a somber occasion, the royals have chosen a symbolic gesture to help her still-adoring public celebrate her life not only on that day but also moving forward.

On Tuesday, the statue of the princess commissioned by her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, will open to the public from 3–5 p.m. at London's Kensington Palace. (In adherence with COVID restrictions, the palace is operating reduced hours.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Noting "interest in viewing the statue on that day," the Historic Royal Palaces announced they "will be providing access to the Cradle Walk which is essentially the beautiful walkway around the Sunken Garden. We will be opening that up, freely available, for passers-by or anybody who wants to stop and take a moment on that Tuesday, specially for the anniversary," according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Gardens. | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

William, 39, and Harry, 36, reunited to unveil the statue on July 1 — itself a symbolic date: Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday on that day.

Opting to forego individual speeches, the princes released a statement lauding their mother's legacy on the morning of the unveiling.

The noted they were coming together to celebrate Diana's "love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continued, finally thanking "all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Gardens. | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Situated in Diana's beloved Sunken Garden, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley's 8-foot bronze creation features the princess nearing the age of 36 when she died. She's wearing a meaningful mid-'90s-style outfit and has her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background.

According to a statement from the palace, the children "represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess' work."

The statement also revealed, "The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people."

And by presenting a likeness of an older Diana, they hoped to show the "period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion."

Princess Diana Statue Princess Diana statue | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Plans for the Princess Diana statue were first announced in February 2017, 20 years after the princess's death.