After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in December and celebrating with another springtime ceremony, Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr got married again Saturday in Athens

Princess Diana's Godson Prince Philippos of Greece Marries Wife Nina Flohr for Third Time in Athens

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina-Nastassja Flohr Wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece on October 23, 2021.

Princess Diana's godson Prince Philippos has married Nina Flohr for the third time in a year.

Philippos, 35, the youngest son of King Constantine III of Greece, tied the knot with the VistaJet heiress, 34, during a lavish ceremony on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, which was attended by royals from several European monarchies.

King Constantine — Prince William's godfather — and Philippos' mother, Queen Anne-Marie of Denmark, were in attendance, as were Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and other royals. The bride's father, Swiss billionaire Thomas Flor, was also there to give his daughter away.

The newlyweds first married in a very intimate ceremony at the exclusive Swiss ski resort St. Moritz in December. Due to Switzerland's strict COVID-19 restrictions, their fathers were the only ones to witness the surprise nuptials.

"Just married (civilly)," Nina wrote on Instagram at the time, posting a photo of herself and Philippos snuggling in front of a snow-covered mountain.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina-Nastassja Flohr Wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece on October 23, 2021. Credit: PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

They later celebrated their union again with a high society springtime event in Cambridgeshire, hosted by Vogue writer Alice Naylor-Leyland and her husband Tom at their home, Stibbington House, according to the Daily Mail.

Nina and Philippos' engagement was first announced by the Greek royal family in September 2020. The statement also revealed that the prince popped the question on the picture-perfect island of Ithaca earlier that summer.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Wedding of Prince Philippos and Nina Flohr at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, Greece on October 23, 2021. Credit: PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

"Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest son HRH Prince Philippos to Nina Nastassja Flohr, daughter of Thomas Flohr and Katharina Flohr," the monarch's office shared in an official statement.

Nina also celebrated the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them cuddling on a rocky hilltop overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. "My dearest Philippos. I love you today, I will love you tomorrow and forever," she wrote.

Philippos works as a hedge fund analyst in New York City, while Nina is a creative director for her father's aviation company, as well as the founder of the Bazaruto environmental marine research facility in Mozambique.