Want to Get Married Next to a Dramatic Replica of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress?

Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition, featuring several of Diana's authentic evening gowns, opens in Las Vegas next month

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2022 12:46 PM
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding, 29th July 1981
Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Photo: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive

Forget Elvis — the marriage capital of the world is adding a royal wedding experience to its roster.

Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition is set to open inside The Shops at Crystals adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas next month. The attraction features 12 curated rooms including "Wedding of Century," where couples can actually tie the knot among thoughtfully chosen artifacts from Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 1981 nuptials including a dramatic recreation of Diana's bridal gown.

"Over 120,000 weddings are performed in Las Vegas each year, it has become the marriage capital of the world," curator of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition, David Corelli, tells PEOPLE. "So, here we have the ultimate room showcasing artifacts and mementos from the most famous wedding of all time. And we thought, why not create something uniquely special for people to celebrate their love that you can only get here in Vegas?"

The wedding package features a ceremony and private dinner inside the room.

Princess Diana Exhibit Las Vegas
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition. Courtesy Princess Diana A Tribute Exhibition

All visitors to the exhibit will get the chance to see the life-size replica of the iconic wedding dress made out of paper by Belgian artist and sculptor Isabelle de Borchgrave.

In a unique twist, guests can also walk on top of the gown's 25-foot train, which is encased in a glass floor.

The wedding of <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a> and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London, 29th July 1981. The couple leave the cathedral after the ceremony
Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

Designers Elizabeth and David Emanuel were tasked with creating the royal wedding gown and took several precautions to keep the dress a secret before the nuptials. According to Royal Style in the Making exhibit curator Matthew Storey, the team put scraps of fabric that were not used on the actual dress in the garbage in case any members of the press went looking for clues. When July 29, 1981, finally arrived, Princess Diana arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral wearing the voluminous ivory ball gown with a sparkling veil.

In addition to including antique lace from Queen Mary as Princess Diana's "something old," the wedding dress also included a blue bow inside the bodice as the bride's "something blue." Diana put a hidden good luck charm on her dress, too: an 18-carat gold horseshoe trinket studded with white diamonds.

Princess Diana Exhibit Las Vegas
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition. Courtesy Princess Diana A Tribute Exhibition

In addition to the replica wedding dress, the custom-built, 10,000-square-foot exhibition houses a collection of over 700 items, including several of Princess Diana's authentic evening gowns and fashion garments. There are also artist installations, historic royal textiles and a collection of correspondence, gifts and personal items of Diana and the royals.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The exhibition was created in partnership with Pink Ribbons Crusade, a charity sharing its collection of royal memorabilia to raise funds to fight breast cancer.

Tickets are on sale now for the exhibit, which opens on Sept. 2.

Related Articles
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Diana On Wedding Day
Princess Diana's Iconic Wedding Tiara on Display for First Time in Decades: All About Her Family Heirloom
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
The wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Secrets: Fake Clues, Hiccups and Hidden Touches by the Designers
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore Dress from a Film to Wed Ben Affleck as She Shares First Photos
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Princess Diana on the cover of People Magazine
All of Princess Diana's PEOPLE Magazine Covers Through the Years
Princess Beatrice d’York and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg at Les Invalides on October 19, 2019 in Paris, France.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Relationship Timeline
Priyanka Chopra Jonas + Maneesh Goyal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Launches Home Brand — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England.
From Barbies to Chocolate — All the Special Products Celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
The Beatles
The Rock Hall's Immersive New Beatles Exhibit 'Get Back to Let It Be' Transports Fans to January 1969
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline