Princess Diana's Engagement Ring: Everything to Know

Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring now belongs to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton

By Ariana Quihuiz
Published on November 8, 2022 12:49 PM
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer
Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library

Princess Diana had one of the most recognizable engagement rings in royal history.

The late Princess of Wales and the then Prince Charles announced their engagement to the public in February 1981, giving people the first glimpse of her sapphire and diamond sparkler.

Royal women have often favored sapphires, especially when it comes to engagement rings: Princess Anne sports a blue sapphire engagement ring and Princess Eugenie wears a rare blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring.

Though this specific gemstone may be a royal favorite, Diana's engagement ring was not a bespoke piece, which went against royal tradition. While initially a controversial choice, the ring has become one of the most iconic and priceless pieces of royal jewelry.

Following Diana's death in August 1997, the sapphire ring was inherited by her son Prince Harry, who eventually offered it to his older brother Prince William before he proposed to Kate Middleton with it in 2010.

Affectionately remembered as The People's Princess, Diana often paved her own path within the royal family — and her engagement ring is just one example of how she did things her way. From picking her ring out of a catalog to its ongoing legacy, here are all the details on Princess Diana's engagement ring.

Princess Diana's Engagement Ring

Princess Diana Whilst Visiting The British American Benevolent Society During Her Official Tour Of Argentina
Tim Graham Photo Library

Many royals often repurpose heirloom gems to create one-of-a-kind engagement rings. Prince Philip used diamonds from a tiara belonging to his mother, Princess Alice of Greece, for Queen Elizabeth's engagement ring back in 1947. In 2017, Prince Harry used two stones from Diana's personal jewelry collection to create Meghan Markle's engagement ring.

Charles and Diana, however, went against this long-standing tradition by choosing an engagement ring from jeweler Garrard's catalog. Since the ring was from a stock collection, members of the public could also potentially purchase the piece.

The now iconic ring features a 12-karat oval Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold and is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds. When Charles proposed to Diana in 1981, the piece was valued at $37,500.

According to Garrard, while the ring was not bespoke, its design was inspired by a brooch Prince Albert commissioned for his bride-to-be, Queen Victoria, in 1840. The piece featured a large sapphire surrounded by 12 round diamonds and was set in gold. Queen Victoria reportedly loved the piece so much that she wore it on her wedding day, fastening it to the front of her wedding gown as her "something blue."

After Victoria's death in 1901, the brooch was declared an heirloom of the crown. The late Queen Elizabeth later wore the brooch various times during their reign.

Diana's 19th-century-inspired ring was one of many that Charles selected to be presented to the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle in preparation for the proposal. Charles chose to include the sapphire and diamond ring in the collection because it reminded him of the brooch he often saw his mother and grandmother wear.

Diana reportedly picked the sapphire ring because it matched her blue eyes.

Princess Diana's Marriage Proposal

Lady Diana Spencer (later to become Princess of Wales) reveals her sapphire and diamond engagement ring while she and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales pose for photographs in the grounds of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of their engagement
Tim Graham Photo Library

In early February 1981, Charles popped the question to his bride-to-be in the nursery at Windsor Castle after six months of dating.

The engagement, which was kept a secret from the world for three weeks, was finally announced to the public on Feb. 24, 1981, with a formal announcement by the palace. "It is with the greatest pleasure that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh announce the betrothal of their beloved son the Prince of Wales to the Lady Diana Spencer, daughter of Earl Spencer and the Honourable Mrs. Shand Kydd," the statement read.

After their engagement was made public, the couple posed for photos outside Buckingham Palace before speaking with the BBC for a joint engagement interview. Diana famously wore a cobalt blue skirt suit from Harrods that complemented the vivid blue color of her new engagement ring.

"I asked Diana before she went to Australia," Charles told the BBC of the proposal. "Two or three days before. I thought it would be a good idea … if she went to Australia she could then think about it, and if she didn't like the idea she could say she didn't, or if she did, she could say that."

Diana later shared that saying "yes" was the obvious choice. "I had a long time to think about it because I knew the pressure was on both of us," she said. "It wasn't a difficult decision in the end. It's what I wanted. It's what I want."

During this interview, Charles also made his infamous remark about the meaning of love. When asked if the couple were in love, Diana replied sheepishly, "Of course," while Charles said, "Whatever in love means," which the Princess of Wales later said "traumatized" her.

The Legacy of Princess Diana's Engagement Ring

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace on November 16, 2010 in London, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Following Diana's death in 1997, Prince William and Prince Harry inherited her jewelry collection. In 2010, William used his mother's 12-carat ring to propose to Kate while on vacation in Africa.

In a post-engagement interview with ITV in November 2010, the Prince of Wales shared how he took extra special care of his late mother's ring before proposing. "I had been carrying it [the ring] around with me in my rucksack for about three weeks … I literally would not let it go, everywhere I went I was keeping hold of it, 'cause I knew this thing, if it disappeared I'd be in a lot of trouble," he said.

In a subtle tribute to Diana's engagement announcement outfit, Kate chose a royal blue Issa dress that perfectly matched the ring for her joint interview with William. The sentimental choice only made the moment even more special, with the Prince of Wales explaining why the sapphire piece was so close to his heart.

"It's my mother's engagement ring so, I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all — this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all," he said.

Related Articles
kate middleton
How Kate Middleton's Sapphire Engagement Ring Was Inspired by Queen Victoria
Prince Charles
Prince Harry Will Open Up About Walking Behind Mom Princess Diana's Coffin in New Memoir
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana: The Two Princess of Wales' Best Style Twinning Moments
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Hidden Stories Behind the Most Dazzling Royal Engagement Rings in History
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
How Future Queen Kate Middleton Is a Modern Matriarch: 'She Guides the Family'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Cardiff Castle on December 08, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.
All About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Special Connection to Wales
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales
Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire on September 7, 2022 on the eve of their first school day.
Kate Middleton Shares Her Children's Candid Reaction to Her Engagement Photos with Prince William
Prince William, Princess Diana
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Procession Reminded Him of Princess Diana's Funeral
Princess Catherine of Wales
How Kate Middleton's Dress at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Honored the Late Monarch
Princess Diana at Prince William first day at Eton; Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki in scenes from 1995
'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's School Drop-Off for Prince William as Season 5 Films
Queen Elizabeth II; kate middleton jewelry
See Kate Middleton Wearing Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort
Kealia Ohai and J. J. Watt attend the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Charlotte Wears Horseshoe Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth to Monarch's Funeral
princess diana 09.05.22 - People Cover
Princess Diana's Death 25 Years Ago: Remembering the Key Figures — and How Their Lives Changed Forever