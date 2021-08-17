Princess Diana will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and Dominic West is stepping into the role of Prince Charles in The Crown season 5

See Princess Diana and Prince Charles in The Crown's First Images of the Estranged Royals in Season 5

The Crown has released its first official shots of season 5's Princess Diana and Prince Charles!

In the duo of new photos shared on the historical drama's official Instagram, Elizabeth Debicki's Diana is stretched out in a thoughtful, even doleful, recline with a mysterious letter on her lap.

West's Charles looks similarly pensive, perhaps worried, as he stares into the middle distance on what appears to be one of the royals' country estates.

While little is known about what will transpire in the next season of Netflix's fictionalized series about the British royals, season 3 left off as Charles and Diana reached an irreparable breaking point in their marriage.

In real life, the royals announced their separation in December 1992. They finalized their divorce in August 1996, and one year later Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36, leaving behind their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Netflix announced in August 2020 that Debicki, 30, would be taking over for Emma Corrin to step into the role of the Princess of Wales during The Crown's final two seasons. We previously saw the first glimpse of her in character as she filmed with young actors playing William and Harry on set in Scotland.

West, 51, assumes the role of Charles after Josh O'Connor played the future king in seasons 3 and 4.