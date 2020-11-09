Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Rare Childhood Photo of the Late Royal

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has shared a rare photo of the sibling duo much to the delight of royal fans.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 56, shared a throwback image of himself and Diana on Twitter Saturday. The sweet snapshot, which was posted without a caption, showed the young Spencer standing next to his much taller older sister as she embraced him with one arm.

Born on Aug. 30, 1961, Diana grew up with three siblings: brother Spencer, as well as two sisters, Sarah and Jane.

The royal mother of two died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Spencer's post comes just days after he publicly accused the BBC of sending him a “piecemeal apology” for the use of fake documents that were utilized to help secure Diana's famous TV interview 25 years ago.

Spencer recently released a scathing letter sent to the head of the BBC, accusing the outlet of a “whitewash” over unethical tactics used to secure Diana's 1995 interview on Panorama, in which she memorably said there were “three of us” in her marriage — a reference to Camilla Parker Bowles, then mistress of Prince Charles.

A story last month in the Sunday Times revealed that Panorama interviewer Martin Bashir created fake bank statements before the November 1995 interview in a bid to convince Spencer that one of his staff was leaking information about Diana's family.

A 1996 BBC internal investigation claimed that the faked papers had "no bearing" on the interview. However, Spencer dismissed these findings and accused the network of "sheer dishonesty" over its conduct.

“[The BBC] have yet to apologize for what truly matters here: the incredibly serious falsification of bank statements suggesting that Diana’s closest confidants were spying on her for her enemies," Spencer told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

"This was what led me to talk to Diana about such things. This in turn led to the meeting where I introduced Diana to Bashir, on 19 September 1995. This then led to the interview," he continued. "The BBC have so far refused to acknowledge the above. They claim Diana wasn’t misled. They have ignored my inquiry as to whether the apology over their false bank statements extends to the ones that actually persuaded Diana to meet Bashir.”

The Panorama interview led to an order from Queen Elizabeth insisting that Diana and Charles legally end their marriage after having separated in 1992. They eventually did divorce in 1996.