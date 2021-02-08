Princess Diana Once Told Warren Buffett That This U.S. President Was the 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Princess Diana famously danced with John Travolta at the White House during President Ronald Reagan's time in office, but it was another U.S. president who caught her attention.

In a resurfaced 2012 interview with CNBC, Warren Buffett recalled meeting Princess Diana — and finding himself at a loss for words.

"I was in a room alone one time with Princess Di at a party. Somehow we find ourselves in this library," he said. "In 15 minutes, I don't think I could take it. I had trouble remembering my name, I couldn't figure out anything to say, and it was a total disaster."

Buffett had met Diana once other time, at a party hosted by former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham "very shortly" before the royal's 1997 death, when she told him something completely unexpected.

"She had been to the White House that day and she had said that Bill Clinton was the sexiest man alive," he said before quipping, "And I didn't ask her who the least sexy guy in the world alive was. I was afraid I might get my play in there."

Princess Diana met with Bill and Hillary Clinton during his presidency, including attending a fundraising breakfast to benefit breast cancer research with the then-first lady in 1996.

