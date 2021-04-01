Charles Spencer said he's "tickled pink" that his older sister will be honored with one of London's famous blue plaques

Princess Diana Honored with Plaque Outside London Flat She Lived in with Pals Before Marrying Prince Charles

Princess Diana's London flat — where she lived with roommates ahead of her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles — will soon be marked with a plaque.

The late royal's brother — Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer — shared the progress on the sign on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm tickled pink by these photographs showing a blue plaque being made for Coleherne Court, where Diana was so happy with her wonderful flat mates in her late teens," Charles, 56, captioned the images. "Thank you, @englishheritage, for such a lovely tribute."

The plaque will read:

"Diana Spencer

later Princess of Wales

1961-1997

lived here

1979-1981"

Before marrying Prince Charles, Princess Diana lived with friends while she worked as a nanny and a nursery school teacher.

This sign will join the more than 950 official blue plaques around London commemorating locations where historically significant people lived or worked.

"We are expecting our plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales to be very popular," Anna Eavis, English Heritage's curatorial director, said in a statement. "She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatise illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression."

Eavis added, "It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year."

The plaque is part of the English Heritage's effort to honor more significant women. Plaques will also be made for British fashion designer Jean Muir, Irish crystallographer and anti-war campaigner Kathleen Lonsdale, scientist Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, former slave and campaigner Ellen Craft and barrister Helena Normanton.

Princess Diana died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in August 1997.