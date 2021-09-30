Princess Diana Has a Surprising Connection to Bridgerton — and Her Brother Approves!
Some members of the royal family are even fans of the Netflix period drama
Princess Diana's childhood home provided Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen with some real-world inspiration.
Last year, Van Dusen tweeted that Althorp House, the Spencer family's ancestral home where Princess Diana grew up, struck a chord with him while he was developing the hit period drama for Netflix.
"The interior of Bridgerton House was inspired by my visit to Althorp when I was developing the show. Elegance. Opulence. And that #staircase," he wrote on December 26 while live-tweeting the show.
It wasn't until Tuesday that Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer who resides at Althorp, noticed the tweet — and responded approvingly.
"Just seen this, below - such a compliment to those of my family who went before me, making @AlthorpHouse what it still is today," wrote Charles, 57.
The Althorp estate also Princess Diana's final resting place. Following her tragic death in a 1997 car crash, she was buried on an island at the center of an ornamental lake known as The Round Oval within Althorp Park's Pleasure Garden.
Family members can privately visit her gravesite, which is off-limits to the public, and visitors to the park can pay their respects at a memorial site located on the grounds.
Teases for Bridgerton's second season have been released in recent weeks, and it seems likely the show will count at least one member of the royal family among its viewership when the show returns.
Sarah Ferguson, who was previously married to Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew, revealed that she "adored" the show so much that she watched it twice.
"I'm obsessed with it," Fergie told US Weekly, adding that on top of loving the characters, the "costumes and set designs were incredible too."