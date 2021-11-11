Ken Wharfe was by Diana's side for nearly seven years in the late '80s and early '90s

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Praises Kristen Stewart in Spencer as 'Closest' to Real Life He's Seen on Screen

Many actresses have channeled Princess Diana over the years, but Kristen Stewart hits nearest to home — just ask the man who was by Diana's side for years.

"Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she's the closest to her," Ken Wharfe tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"She managed to perfect her mannerisms," he notes of Stewart, 31.

Wharfe, who was a police officer assigned to look after Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, adds that when Stewart was running "that was very, very Diana."

Wharfe agrees that, despite growing up nearby, and enjoying the country life on the estate when she was younger, Diana found visiting Sandringham difficult — as was the case with all the family gatherings at the royal residences when she was unhappy in her marriage to Prince Charles.

"She confined herself to spending time in the kitchen with the chef or with people like me, in the hope that time would while away, and she could get back to London," Wharfe tells PEOPLE.

"It was purgatory for her."

And veteran royal biographer writer, Ingrid Seward, a journalist with whom Princess Diana was friendly, adds that Diana hid her struggles during royal family gatherings.