Who Is Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the Woman Princess Diana Believed Was Having an Affair with Prince Charles?
Princess Diana wrote a frightened note alleging Prince Charles was "planning an accident" for his wife so he could marry Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry's nanny
A new report revealing that Prince Charles was questioned by the U.K. police in 2005 about the death of his ex-wife, Princess Diana, has revived interest in the Princes of Wales' alleged relationship with Tiggy Legge-Bourke.
Former head of Scotland Yard John Stevens recently told the Daily Mail that he spoke to Prince Charles about a note that Princess Diana wrote in 1995 which said, "My husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury," so that he could marry Tiggy, who was a nanny for Prince William and Prince Harry.
Diana added in the note that Charles's current wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, "is nothing but a decoy."
Tiggy (now Pettifer) was hired by Prince Charles as a nanny for William and Harry in 1993, shortly after Charles and Diana separated. She joined the princes on vacations and maintained a close relationship with them, with both of them attending her wedding in 1999.
In return, Tiggy was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding - and The Sunday Times reported that she was named a godmother for their first child, son Archie (although the couple, who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month, never confirmed Archie's godparents).
Tiggy was back in the news this year amid an investigation that was launched by the Queen's private secretary, Sir Robert Fellowes, into Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. The journalist allegedly faked an abortion "receipt" for Tiggy in an attempt to land the interview.
After a months-long investigation, Scotland Yard confirmed in early March that Bashir won't face criminal charges over the allegations he also faked bank statements to secure the sit-down.
Prince Charles was interviewed at St. James's Palace as a witness two years into the investigation after the note became public in 2003.
"At the end of the day he was incredibly cooperative because he had nothing to hide," Stevens told the Daily Mail.
Stevens regretted that he and his officers did not interview Bashir.
"If there'd been an allegation then that Bashir had produced allegedly fake documents to Princess Diana, which is a criminal offense, we'd have investigated it. My goodness me, we would have done," he said. "But this has only come out recently, which is unfortunate."