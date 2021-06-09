Princess Diana's Astrologer Reveals What's in the Stars for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet

Baby Lili's Gemini star sign influences relationships with Taurean brother Archie and Queen Elizabeth: "Perhaps Lilibet will make the Queen smile" like late husband Prince Philip did, says Debbie Frank

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter may have more in common with Princess Diana than just her name, according to the late royal's former astrologer.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, whose middle name was chosen to honor Harry's mother, was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, which makes her a sun sign Gemini.

"She's going to be super chatty and engaging as a personality, and with the royal sign of Leo rising like Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate, she's got the personal presence to be a star in her own right," astrologer Debbie Frank tells PEOPLE.

"Her late grandmother Princess Diana was a sun sign Cancer with a high degree of emotional intelligence," says Frank, who began working with Diana in 1989. The pair remained close friends right up until Diana's tragic death in 1997. "Cancer likes to look after people, and little Lilibet could channel her energy into caring for others."

As for how Diana would feel about sharing a name with Harry's second child and Prince William's daughter, Princes Charlotte, were she here today, Frank says, "Diana would have been so touched by both her granddaughters sharing her name. She would have been absolutely thrilled, and it's a beautiful gesture of love from both her boys."

Baby Lili will share a close bond with big brother Archie, 2, but it won't all be smooth sailing: "Lili has an assertive moon in Aries, so she's got a strong desire nature - a need to get what she wants in double-quick time and a streak of bossiness which could dominate her more placid Taurean brother Archie," adds the U.K.-based astrologer.

The name Lilibet was a sweet tribute to Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (it was a childhood nickname used by her father King George VI after she struggled to pronounce her name as a child), but the two couldn't be more different in their charts.

"Queen Elizabeth is a sun sign Taurus, the same sign as her brother Archie. Taurus and Gemini are very different," says Frank, whose book What's Your Soul Sign is being published in the U.S on June 14. She adds, "Taurus being patient and steady, whilst Gemini is a people person, bubbly and conversational."

But that doesn't mean to say the Queen won't bond with her newest great-grandchild (her 11th to date!), as the monarch's late husband and love of her life, Prince Philip was also a Gemini.