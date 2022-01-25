Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman
King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage.
"By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.
The announcement comes one week after photos in the Spanish tabloid Lecturas revealed Urdangarin's alleged affair with another woman. The pair was photographed holding hands during a visit to southern France.
When asked about his affair, Urdangarin told reporters, "These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquillity and together as we have always done."
In 2018, after a highly publicized trial, Urdangarin, 54, who is a former member of Spain's handball team, was found guilty of tax fraud, embezzlement and influence peddling and sentenced by the Supreme Court to six years and three months in prison.
Princess Cristina, 56, was also charged with tax fraud as part of the $6 million embezzlement scheme involving her husband and 16 other defendants but was acquitted in the case. King Felipe stripped his sister and Urdangarin of their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, in 2015.
Since last June, Urdangarin has been on half-release — a program allowing him to leave prison and reside with his mother in the Basque city of Vitoria while employed as a consultant to an accounting firm.
Princess Cristina, who is known as the Infanta Cristina in Spain and remains sixth-in-line to the throne, currently lives and works in Switzerland.