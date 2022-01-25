The couple has been married for 24 years and has four children together

Princess Cristina of Spain Separates from Husband After He Was Pictured with Another Woman

A picture taken on June 19, 2010 shows Infanta Cristina of Spain (L) and her husband Inaki Urdangarin arriving at the wedding banquet of newly-wed Swedish royal couple, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel Westling at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.

King Felipe of Spain's younger sister Princess Cristina has announced her separation from husband Inaki Urdangarin after 24 years of marriage.

"By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us," the couple, who have four children, said in a statement according to The Times.

The announcement comes one week after photos in the Spanish tabloid Lecturas revealed Urdangarin's alleged affair with another woman. The pair was photographed holding hands during a visit to southern France.

When asked about his affair, Urdangarin told reporters, "These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquillity and together as we have always done."

In 2018, after a highly publicized trial, Urdangarin, 54, who is a former member of Spain's handball team, was found guilty of tax fraud, embezzlement and influence peddling and sentenced by the Supreme Court to six years and three months in prison.

Princess Cristina of Spain and Iñaki Urdangarín are seen in Vitoria on Christmas Day on December 25, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Princess Cristina and Inaki Urdangarin | Credit: Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty

Princess Cristina, 56, was also charged with tax fraud as part of the $6 million embezzlement scheme involving her husband and 16 other defendants but was acquitted in the case. King Felipe stripped his sister and Urdangarin of their titles, the Duke and Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, in 2015.

Princess Cristina of Spain attends the opening of "The Invention Of Glory: Afonso V And The Pastrana Tapestries" exhibition at the National Gallery of Art on September 13, 2011 in Washington, DC. Princess Cristina of Spain | Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty

Since last June, Urdangarin has been on half-release — a program allowing him to leave prison and reside with his mother in the Basque city of Vitoria while employed as a consultant to an accounting firm.