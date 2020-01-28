Princess Charlotte’s Room at the Palace Just Got a New Decoration Thanks to Mom Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton received a thoughtful gift for her daughter Princess Charlotte on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, visited the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital for a creative workshop to see how the arts support children’s health, well-being and happiness.

After being gifted colorful “rag wreaths” that were made by siblings Luke and Savannah Wheeler-Waddison, the royal mom of three mentioned the pink wreath was definitely a decoration she would put up in Charlotte’s room. Kate previously revealed that pink was her 4-year-old daughter’s favorite color.

Luke, 10, then decided to snap the royal mom’s picture on a polaroid camera, as Kate smiled and posed with the red wreath up to her chest. Luke proudly held up the keepsake polaroid, which was also admired by his 4-year-old sister Savannah.

Lovely scenes at @EvelinaLondon as Kate is given two ‘rag wreaths’ by heart patient Luke Wheeler-Waddison, 10, and his sister, Savannah, 4. She said she would definitely put the pink one up in Charlotte’s room. Luke also took a fabulous picture of the duchess! pic.twitter.com/e32ZWdZ8dS — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 28, 2020

During her visit, the royal spent time with young children receiving care at the hospital by partaking in activities such as photography, one of Kate’s favorite hobbies, illustration and 3D set design.

Though this isn’t the first occasion Kate has introduced her love for photography to future generations. Over the summer, the duchess joined a workshop to learn more about how photography skills can help young people develop confidence and self-expression.

As a photographer herself, Kate’s favorite subjects to capture are actually her own children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months. Instead of having a professional photographer snap photos of her little ones, Kate has been known to be the one behind the camera for milestone events like their first day of school and birthdays.

The duchess, who has previously dubbed herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” is somewhat of an art buff: she studied art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. Photography was also the focus of her thesis in school — and she recently used her skills to photograph Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren.