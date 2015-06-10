Princess Charlotte's Baby Wear Designer: 'We're Overwhelmed' with Demand

Princess Charlotte has managed to transform a tiny Spanish boutique into an international fashion label.

Since the newborn’s first appearance on May 2 in a (backwards!) wool bonnet from Spanish children’s wear and home goods boutique Irulea, the store has been inundated with calls.

We’re overwhelmed! Ayago Villar, co-owner of Irulea, tells PEOPLE exclusively, adding, The store is full of people and they want any item related to Princess Charlotte.

Princess Kate also chose to dress her daughter in the same heritage Spanish brand for the recent royal portraits alongside . In head-to-toe Irulea, the royal newborn looked angelic in a hand-knitted white wool sweater, worn over a white cotton top with frill collar and $40 white wool pants – or polaina, as Villar calls them.

The Princess Charlotte Presentation Set from Irulea Iovo Petrov/IRULEA

“Right now I’m getting a lot of demand for the little polaina, as well as the little handmade shirt that she was wearing under her sweater,” says Villar.

The shop, located in the old town of San Sebasti n in northern Spain and previously known for their luxurious bed linens, tablecloths and traditional nightwear, has become a baby wear destination almost overnight.

Children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, who co-owns the London boutique Amaia – where Kate buys George’s signature knee socks – was born in San Sebasti n herself and is very familiar with the 83-year-old store, owned by sisters Ayago and Susana Villar.

“It’s beautiful what they do,” says Arrieta. “You can get the whole pram kitted out and when you get your cot, you can order baby bed sheets and covers and they make it custom made.”

Villar remains discreet as to who made the purchases for Princess Charlotte – widely rumored to be nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo or Turrion Borrallo’s mom – saying only, “to us they never identified themselves as such.”

However, Villar did reveal that the order was of a considerable size: “She bought the sheets and pillowcase [also featured in the portraits] as well as the two outfits, in bone and the white that we’ve seen parts of, along with a car seat cover and some baby blankets.”

• With reporting by NINA BIDDLE

