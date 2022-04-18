Princess Charlotte's Adorable Style Hasn't Changed Since She Was a Toddler!

For her royal Easter debut on Sunday, Princess Charlotte arrived in a light blue floral dress and navy cardigan, which was reminiscent of the outfit she wore to meet her brother Prince Louis in 2018

Princess Charlotte arrived in style for her Royal Easter debut on Sunday.

The 6-year-old royal wore a light blue floral Rachel Riley "Forget Me Not" smocked dress with a collar, matching ribbed tights, and an il Porticciolo Roberto navy cardigan to the Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The look was reminiscent of the outfit she wore to meet her brother Prince Louis at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London in 2018. Back then, she sported a blue floral dress and a navy cardigan by Amaia as she smiled and waved to the cameras alongside her father Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

For this year's Easter festivities, the young royal matched her mother Kate Middleton, who was wearing wore a belted pastel blue dress-coat hybrid by Emilia Wickstead. She completed the look with a matching handbag, headpiece and suede heels.

In addition to her mother, Charlotte was joined by her father and big brother Prince George, who also coordinated their looks in navy suits for the Easter service.

Prince Louis, who turns 4 this month, was too young to join his family for the holiday outing.

Queen Elizabeth also missed this year's festivities. It was confirmed last week that the monarch, who will turn 96 on Thursday, would not attend the Easter church service.

Prior to their royal Easter debut, Kate and Prince William have started to bring their eldest children to more royal events. They recently joined the royal family at the Service of Thanksgiving held at Westminster Abbey on March 29 honoring their great-grandfather Prince Philip nearly one year after he died at age 99.

The couple has shared that their children previously celebrated Easter with an egg hunt.

In 2020, Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, talking with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers were being cared for and taught.

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service Princess William and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Antony Jones/GC Images

Towards the end of the call, the staff wished the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said.