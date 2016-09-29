You'll Never Guess Whose Sweater Princess Charlotte Is Wearing

Like mom, like daughter! Princess Charlotte has pulled off the cutest royal re-wear yet.

Carrying out her first official engagement at a very special playdate with military families in Victoria, Canada, on Thursday (and speaking her first public words!), the nearly 17-month-old royal wore a blue cotton dress with coral hand-smocking from Pepa & Co. But the real surprise was her sweet blue cardigan: the very same one from Amaia that her 3-year-old big brother Prince George wore to meet her at the hospital in 2015.

“I’m so happy that she chose our cardigan, first for Prince George and now for Princess Charlotte – it’s so lovely and exciting to see our pieces enjoyed and worn in different ways,” Amaia Arrieta, co-owner of the eponymous children’s wear boutique, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They all look amazing and seem to be having such a great time.”

Prince George and Prince William on May 2, 2015. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

(PEOPLE takes you on an exclusive tour of the London boutique – and supplier of George’s signature knee socks! – here.)

The $52 cardigan, from Amaia’s winter 2014 collection, has certainly stood the test of time – although a little wear can be detected on the garment’s sleeves. “I find it quite symbolic and so cute, her inheriting his clothes,” adds Spanish-born Amaia, whose traditional designs Princess Kate has been buying since George was a baby.

Continuing to show her love of hand-smocking (George has only recently stopped wearing it), Kate chose another Spanish designer for the tea party: Pepa & Co. (George wore the brand for his adorable third birthday portraits in July.) Charming the crowd in her $96 blue cotton dress with coral smocking detail, complete with puff sleeves and a peter-pan collar, Charlotte also accessorized with a hair bow.

“Princess Charlotte looks so adorable in her dress, which is both traditional and quintessentially English in style,” designer Pepa Gonzalez tells PEOPLE. Hand-smocking is hugely popular in Spain, even more so than in the U.K., and it’s also seen resurgence thanks to the much-copied royal siblings. “Without doubt, we are seeing a revival of hand-smocking and this kind of intricate detailing on children’s wear – it’s so timeless,” adds the Fulham-based designer, whose collections, like Amaia’s, are all manufactured in Spain.

And of course, this is hardly the first time Kate has chosen heritage clothes for her kids: George has twice worn hand-me-downs from his dad, Prince William!