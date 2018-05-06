Can You Spot the Sweet Hand-Me-Downs in the New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?

It’s a double royal re-wear!

Prince George may not have been in the newly released photo of Princess Charlotte adorably cradling their newborn brother Prince Louis on her third birthday, but eagle-eyed fans of the family may have noticed a familiar article of clothing in the sweet portrait: Charlotte’s navy blue cardigan is a hand-me-down from her big brother!

George, 4, previously wore the sweater from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, which retailed for $52, in a 2016 photo of Queen Elizabeth with seven of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz took the image to commemorate the monarch’s 90th birthday.

“We couldn’t be happier to see little Princess Charlotte wearing the same cardigan Prince George once wore,” designer Ana Pérez tells PEOPLE. “It is a huge pleasure to be among the brands in their wardrobe.”

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

In addition, a solo shot of Louis shows the baby wearing the same white jumper from Spanish brand Irulea that Charlotte wore in her first official portraits with Prince George. The baby outfit was a gift from the mother of the children’s nanny Maria, out of their shop in San Sebastián, Spain.

Apart from the reused outfits, the new royal baby photos taken by Kate at the family’s home at Kensington Palace bear a close resemblance to portraits the proud mom took of a then one-month-old Princess Charlotte with big brother Prince George in June 2015. Just like with Charlotte, Kate captured George planting a sweet kiss on his sister’s head in one of the shots. Prince George and Princess Charlotte REX/Shutterstock Prince George and Princess Charlotte REX/Shutterstock This isn’t the first time items from Prince George’s wardrobe have been recycled by his younger sister. While on tour in Canada with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2016, Charlotte wore a blue cardigan from Amaia that had originally been worn by George when he visited her in the hospital as a newborn. RELATED VIDEO: Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again Fina Ejerique has proven to be a favorite of the royal family for their young children. George wore a pale blue jumper from the brand in their official Christmas picture in 2015.