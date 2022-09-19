Princess Charlotte Wears Horseshoe Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth to Monarch's Funeral

Princess Charlotte wore her first piece of significant jewelry to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday.

The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II alongside her mother, brother Prince George, and Queen Camilla.

Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch pinned to the left side of her black coat to honor her late great-grandmother's love of horses. The sentimental brooch was gifted to the young princess by Queen Elizabeth herself, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Charlotte also wore a hat for the first time at the Westminster Abbey service, a custom for British women when attending formal events.

The late monarch was known for wearing her collection of brooches and royal jewelry for sentimental purposes, or as a diplomatic gesture on foreign trips overseas. It's a sartorial tip she passed onto the Princess of Wales, who has borrowed pieces from the late Queen's collection in the past for royal events.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, also honored Queen Elizabeth at her funeral proceedings on Monday by wearing two pieces that once belonged to her grandmother-in-law. Princess Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey in the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and four-strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp, both from the Queen's personal collection.

Queen Elizabeth previously wore the striking choker for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, and the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings were a gift to the Queen for her wedding in 1947.

Kate recently wore the choker as well as the earrings for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021; she has also been recently seen in the pearl drop earrings at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. (The earrings are a favorite pair from the Queen's jewelry box that Kate has borrowed on several occasions.)

William and Kate spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE understands. With the eyes of the world on them, their parents kept in mind the fact that George and Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

George and Charlotte are several years younger than William was when he attended his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 at the age of 15. Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral.

Following the state funeral, the royal family will process with Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Wellington Arch, from where the Queen will be driven to Windsor. After another procession to St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, they will gather for a committal service.

Queen Elizabeth will be privately interred in St. George's Chapel.

There, she will be buried beside husband Prince Philip and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.