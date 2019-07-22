Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her First Royal Accessory — a Unicorn Purse!

Image zoom Irish Guards Mascot/ Instagram

It may be Prince George‘s sixth birthday, but Princess Charlotte‘s royal fashion sense is taking the cake!

The Irish guards celebrated George’s birthday on Monday by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the future king posing with sister Charlotte, brother Prince Louis, dad Prince William and Domhnall, the furry mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The snap was taken earlier this month when the entire family came out to support Prince William and Prince Harry in their charity polo match. The Irish Guards Appeal was among the beneficiaries of the match.

Although birthday boy Prince George is all grown up in the new photo, it’s Princess Charlotte who really got royal fans talking. The little royal is clutching a purse resembling a unicorn as she stands front and center — and rather than grinning for the camera, Charlotte admiringly stares at the dog beside her. (Kate Middleton and Domhnall are good chums — each year at the St. Patrick’s Day parade, Kate makes sure to give the Irish Wolfhound a good pat on the head.)

RELATED: What’s Different About Prince George’s 6th Birthday Portraits

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Domhnall Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, 4, is already following in the family tradition of making a statement with her handbags. Queen Elizabeth is rarely without her trusty Launer purse — she has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. Her loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent her a bag. (The accessory even made an appearance in a portrait of the 93-year-old monarch!)

“She would feel lost without it,” Phil Dampier, co-author of What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag. The only time she might not have it by her side is when she is in a completely relaxed environment, like up at Balmoral, and she’s out driving or something.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate, 37, has also developed a signature handbag style — often opting for small clutches.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte was without her whimsical purse while letting loose during the polo match. She and Prince George kicked a soccer ball around the field while Kate was busy chasing after 1-year-old Prince Louis. (Nearby under a tree, Meghan Markle watched the game with son Archie, born on May 6, in her arms.)

And when the Cambridges retreated to the car for a picnic, Charlotte showed off another cute accessory: a lunchbox with a heart on top of it.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte James Whatling/MEGA

Proud parents William and Kate released three new photos to celebrate Prince George’s birthday.

The adorable portraits, in which George wears the official England National Soccer Team jersey, were recently taken by proud mom Kate in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace.

Another photo showed George in a different outfit, a green polo and striped shorts, as he smiled for a more candid moment.

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

George is currently on summer vacation along with his sister Princess Charlotte — who will join him at Thomas’s Battersea school in September — and is spending his big day with his family on the private Caribbean island of Mustique.