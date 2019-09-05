How Princess Charlotte Added a Personal Touch to Her Backpack for the First Day of School

Princess Charlotte headed to her first day of school with the cutest accessory!

On Thursday, the 4-year-old royal started at Thomas’s Battersea, the private school near the family’s Kensington Palace home that Prince George has been attending for the past two years. The little princess wore her new uniform. Both royal siblings also had a navy backpack (kindly carried by their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William!) with the school’s red logo — and Princess Charlotte added a touch of her sparkly personality.

In a video shared by Kensington Palace of George and Charlotte shaking hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem, Kate flips her daughter’s backpack around to reveal a sequined unicorn keychain attached to the bag. The adorable accessory will no doubt be a fun item for Princess Charlotte to show off to all her new friends!

Image zoom AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Charlotte previously displayed her love of unicorns in July, when the family came out to support Prince William and Prince Harry in their charity polo match. In a photo shared by the Irish Guards later that month to wish George a happy sixth birthday, the little princess is seen clutching a unicorn purse as she stands front and center (and adorably steals a look at Domhnall, the furry mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.)

Princess Charlotte continued to hang onto the wristlet from TY as she played with a polo mallet.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte poses with her family Irish Guards Mascot/ Instagram

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Amazon

Charlotte was accompanied by George and parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as she walked into Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday morning. The family arrived at around 8.20 a.m. London time.

Initially clutching mom Kate’s right hand with both of hers, a shy Charlotte then relaxed her grip as she walked across the schoolyard. A few steps away, her big brother held the hand of their dad Prince William.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William greet Helen Haslem Press Association via AP Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the door, they were met by the head of lower school, Helen Haslem, who first greeted, before turning to the princess starting school. As she turned to walk through the doors, Charlotte tentatively looked towards photographers and gave a small wave.