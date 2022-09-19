Princess Charlotte Tells Older Brother Prince George to Bow During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Princess Charlotte is an expert in royal protocol.

As the two oldest children of the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales waited for Queen Elizabeth's coffin to go past them at Wellington Arch, Charlotte was seen letting Prince George, 9, know what to do when the moment came.

In a short video of the moment, 7-year-old Charlotte can be seen telling her older brother, "You need to bow." As she gives the instruction, the second in line for the throne listened intently.

This is not the first time Charlotte has been seen correcting her siblings' royal behavior. During their carriage debut at Trooping the Color in June, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 4, sat side-by-side in the first carriage of the procession.

In one funny moment, Charlotte and Louis were enthusiastically waving to the crowd, until she decided to give herself a break. Louis, however, continued his gestures — until his big sister stopped him by taking his hand and placing it on his lap.

Undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

Also during the late monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince George received another nudge from Charlotte.

As the national anthem, "God Save the Queen," played, George was spotted placing his hand on the balcony ledge. Charlotte then sweetly nudged her brother's arm, telling him to fix his posture. George quickly corrected himself by standing up straight and putting his arms by his side.

Chris Jackson/Getty

During Monday's funeral ceremonies, Princess Charlotte wore her first piece of significant jewelry.

Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch pinned to the left side of her black coat to honor her late great-grandmother's love of horses. The sentimental brooch was gifted to the young princess by Queen Elizabeth herself, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

Charlotte also wore a hat for the first time at the Westminster Abbey service, a custom for British women when attending formal events.

The late monarch was known for wearing her collection of brooches and royal jewelry for sentimental purposes, or as a diplomatic gesture on foreign trips overseas.

George and Charlotte are several years younger than William was when he attended his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 at the age of 15. Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral.

Following the state funeral, the royal family processed with Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Wellington Arch, from where the Queen was transported to Windsor. After another procession to St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle, they will gather for a committal service.

Queen Elizabeth will be privately interred in St. George's Chapel.

There, she will be buried beside husband Prince Philip and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.