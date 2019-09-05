Image zoom Press Association via AP Images

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day of school on Thursday — and her big brother, Prince George, showed her the way!

Charlotte, 4, was accompanied by George, 6, and parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as she walked into Thomas’s Battersea in London early Thursday morning. The royal children were both wearing the uniforms required by the $23,000-a-year private school.

The milestone marked a special moment for the family. When George started at the same school two years ago, Kate was unable to join him because she was ill with severe morning sickness during her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

For outgoing Charlotte — who has spent the previous 18 months or so at Willcocks Nursery School — it was a thrill be heading off to Thomas’s. “She can’t wait to be with George at big school,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She is so excited about it all.”

She’s not the only one. Headteacher Simon O’Malley said in a statement released by the palace in May, “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school.”

Charlotte’s first day followed a summer of fun for the little princess. She joined her parents at a charity sailing event in August, vacationed on the Caribbean island of Mustique and visited with great-granny Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral, Scotland. She also enjoyed a fun day trip with grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton and spent time at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall.

In what is known as her “reception year,” Charlotte will be encouraged to “play and explore; make choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy,” according to the school.

Meanwhile, George enters “Year 2,” with a curriculum that includes core subjects such as math, English, science, history and geography. He will also be taught religious studies, French, computing, art/design technology, music, drama, P.E. and ballet.

“The curriculum presented in Year 2 reflects the increased ability of the children, both academically and socially,” Helen Haslem, Head of Lower School, says on the school’s site. “It sees the completion of the basic skills in literacy and numeracy in Key Stage 1. Individual strengths and talents begin to emerge, which you will undoubtedly begin to see.”