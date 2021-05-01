Princess Charlotte Turns 6 with a New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

The young royal turns 6 on May 2 and proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an adorable new picture to celebrate the occasion.

In the candid snap, which was taken by mom Kate this weekend in Norfolk, Charlotte flashes the camera a smile while wearing a floral dress.

The photo comes just days after William and Kate celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of a home movie of Charlotte and her siblings Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3. In the video, the family is seen playing outside of their Norfolk home, climbing trees, toasting marshmallows and running on the beach.

Louis just celebrated a major milestone himself — starting preschool! The royal toddler is now going to London's Willcocks Nursery School, where Charlotte also attended.

The family is likely spending the weekend at their country home, Anmer Hall, on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk – around 100 miles north of London – as it is a long weekend with a public holiday on Monday in the U.K.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Will Warr

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Will Warr

Last year, on Charlotte's fifth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued pictures of Charlotte helping pack and deliver food parcels and homemade pasta to locals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Charlotte and George came to the end of their Easter break, mom Kate took Charlotte and George to a London store for some shopping.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte | Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

"I've always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!," shop owner Alexa wrote on Twitter.

And she shared how the royal children "had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money."

"Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!" Alexa said.

Princess Charlotte | Credit: Kensington Palace/Twitter

