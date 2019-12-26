Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her Picture-Perfect Curtsy to the Queen on Christmas

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

At just 4 years old, Princess Charlotte has mastered her royal curtsy!

Royal fans got an extra special treat on Christmas morning when Prince George, 6, and Charlotte took part in the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time. And when great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth headed back home to continue the festivities, the little princess knew exactly what to do.

Princess Charlotte held hands with mom Kate Middleton, 37, as the 93-yer-old monarch got into the back of a car. As the vehicle drove off, Kate ducked into a curtsy — and Charlotte immediately followed suit! The little royal held out her coat as she dipped into an adorable curtsy.

Continuing to show off her excellent royal etiquette, Charlotte then shook hands with the clergyman before joining Kate in greeting members of the public.

Princess Charlotte’s curtsy debut came when she was just 2 years old during the family’s official tour of Poland and Germany. While departing from Warsaw, Poland, to head to Berlin, Charlotte bid adieu to the Polish dignitaries who lined up to see the family off. And at the encouragement of her mom, Charlotte dipped into a curtsy like a pro.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined parents Kate and Prince William, 37, and grandpa Prince Charles, 71, on Wednesday as they walked with the rest of the royal family to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London. The royal parents held their children’s hands as they made their way into the church service.

Prince Louis, 1, who is too young for the excursion, is likely being looked after by the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall. Both Prince William and Prince Harry made their royal Christmas debuts at 5 years old.

After the 11 a.m. service, they greeted members of the public who excitedly gathered outside the church to see the family. Charlotte gave a sweet hug to one woman in a wheelchair as she held onto an inflatable pink flamingo that was given to her as a Christmas present. Several of the well-wishers brought gifts for the children. William walked with George as they smiled and talked those who had gathered to wish them well.

A woman who gave Charlotte a doll told Sky News: “She came over with her mom, she liked the doll. Her manners are outstanding — but she’s cheeky, she wasn’t at all scared.”

The woman said Prince George’s manners were also “perfect.”