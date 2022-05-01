The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos in honor of Charlotte's birthday on Monday

Princess Charlotte Celebrates 7th Birthday with New Photos Taken by Kate Middleton: See All 3!

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

In honor of Charlotte's 7th birthday on Monday, proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have released new photos of the princess — snapped by mom Kate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement on Sunday.

The sweet portraits were taken in Norfolk this weekend by Kate, who also just celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with William on Friday.

Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte

Charlotte, who is the spitting image of dad William in the photos, is all smiles as she poses in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall. In one photo, she hugs the Cambridges' new dog. William and Kate adopted a cocker spaniel into their family from a litter raised by Kate's brother James Middleton in late 2020 after the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Princess Charlotte 7th Birthday . https://www.instagram.com/p/CdB9Oe3toeX Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

Since Monday is a public holiday in the U.K., Charlotte has the day off from school to continue the celebrations. The young royal and her big brother Prince George both attend the $ 30,000-per-year private school Thomas's Battersea in London.

Princess Charlotte 7th Birthday . https://www.instagram.com/p/CdB9Oe3toeX Princess Charlotte | Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

Charlotte, who has been learning ballet and has taken up horseback riding at the family's country home in Norfolk, also loves "getting her hands messy" while making homemade pizzas, Kate has revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday - April 2022 | Credit: Antony Jones/GC Images