Did Princess Charlotte Take Part in a Beloved Royal Christmas Tradition for the First Time?

Has Princess Charlotte made her nursery school stage debut?

The 3-year-old royal’s pre-school held their annual nativity play on Thursday afternoon, according to the Willcocks Nursery School website. It’s unclear if Charlotte took part in the tradition or was there to watch, but it’s the first opportunity she would have had since enrolling in the school in January.

If the little princess had a role to play, she would be following in her royal family members’ footsteps. Last year, Prince William shared that Charlotte’s big brother, 5-year-old Prince George, took part in his school’s Christmas nativity play – but didn’t snag a role as one of the three kings despite his spot in the line of succession to the throne.

“I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” William said. “He was a sheep.”

Prince Harry in 1987 Tim Graham/Getty

Prince Harry in 1988 Tim Graham/Getty

The children’s uncle, Prince Harry, was a star of the stage as a youngster himself. In 1987, he was pictured dressed up as a red and green elf heading to his own nativity show. The following year, Harry was upgraded to an important role: a shepherd!

Meanwhile, Prince William was pictured heading to a school play sans costume in 1986. Instead, he wore a shirt featuring Mickey Mouse!

Prince William in 1986 Tim Graham/Getty

Whether or not Princess Charlotte took to the stage yesterday, she is already getting in the holiday spirit. Kate Middleton took her daughter to an early sneak peek of the Royal Opera House’s performance of The Nutcracker, attending a pre-rehearsal performance last week.

On Tuesday, Will and Kate hosted a Christmas party for military families at Kensington Palace. Unfortunately, Charlotte and George were at school during the event, although her dad joked while making truffles that he didn’t bring his little ones “because I can’t do this and look after the children!”

When the royal parents tried to show Charlotte and George the festivities after they came home from school, it had all been cleared away.

“We took the children down to where the party was but everything was gone,” Kate told attendees of Wednesday’s holiday event in Cyprus. “They were so disappointed!”